Plummeting temperatures accompanied with gusty winds will make conditions right for dangerously cold wind chills Friday and into Saturday.

National Weather Service in State College predicts Friday's high will reach 43 degrees before dropping to the teens by 5 p.m. Wind gusts could also reach as high as 43 mph on Friday, 23 mph on Friday night and 38 mph on Saturday.

Wind chill values could drop to as low as -15 degrees in some areas, according to NWS in State College. Wind chill is used to describe what the air temperature feels like to the human skin when cold temperatures are factored with blowing winds.

NWS in State College has issued a wind chill advisory for Lancaster, York, Lebanon and Dauphin counties from 1 p.m. Friday until 11 a.m. Saturday. The agency issues wind chill advisories when seasonably cold wind chill values, but not extremely cold values, are expected.