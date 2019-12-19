A blast of cold Canadian air is responsible for Thursday's freezing temperatures, putting the wind chill in the single digits and a "ReelFeel" temperatures of 5-degrees, according to AccuWeather.
Thursday's chilly weather is accompanied by wind gusts around 10 mph to 14 mph, too, according to the National Weather Service.
Temps will reach a high of 30 today, with a low of 19 and a wind chill at 5 degrees.
Director of Millersville University's weather information center Eric Horst said that the sunshine won't help warm things up too much today.
"Sunshine will be relatively ineffective today as temps will struggle (and perhaps fail) to reach a high of 30," he said in a tweet.
A cold December morn....with temps in the teens everywhere. Add in a wind from the NW at ~15mph...and the current wind chill is in the single digits...Sunshine will be relatively ineffective today as temps will struggle (and perhaps fail) to reach a high of 30. pic.twitter.com/nZ59aryDtk— E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) December 19, 2019
The National Weather Service in State College said that today's maximum temps will be 10 to 15 degrees below average.
Friday and Saturday will be similar, before temps in the mid-to-high 40s reemerge on Sunday.