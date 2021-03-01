The National Weather Service in State College issued a wind advisory for Lancaster County, as well as much of central and south-central Pennsylvania.

The advisory starts at 1 p.m. today and will continue until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected, with chances of gusts that could reach 40 to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

True to form, March will be coming in like a LION today. A cold front will cross the region this morning, ushering in blustery W-NW winds that will gust over 40 mph. Take the time this AM to secure loose outdoor objects around your home (trash cans, lawn furniture, etc). #ctpwx pic.twitter.com/IeW2lW4dHZ — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) March 1, 2021

Fast winds bring the chance for fallen tree limbs and power outages. Trash cans could be blown over, and travel could be difficult for large vehicles because of the wind, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers will be off-and-on through the afternoon, with partly cloudy conditions afterward. Today's high is forecast at 46 degrees, and tonight's low is forecast at 22 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

Wet roads could lead to icy conditions given the cold temperature forecast tonight, AccuWeather reported.

Tuesday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 39 degrees.