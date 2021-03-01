Weather June 11 2019

Trash cans on Betz Farm Road in Lancaster Township were no match for the gusty winds that were blowing Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

The National Weather Service in State College issued a wind advisory for Lancaster County, as well as much of central and south-central Pennsylvania.

The advisory starts at 1 p.m. today and will continue until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected, with chances of gusts that could reach 40 to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Fast winds bring the chance for fallen tree limbs and power outages. Trash cans could be blown over, and travel could be difficult for large vehicles because of the wind, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers will be off-and-on through the afternoon, with partly cloudy conditions afterward. Today's high is forecast at 46 degrees, and tonight's low is forecast at 22 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

Wet roads could lead to icy conditions given the cold temperature forecast tonight, AccuWeather reported.

Tuesday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 39 degrees.

