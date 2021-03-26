A wind advisory has been issued for Lancaster County and most of south-central Pennsylvania.

The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, according to National Weather Service in State College.

Sustained southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph are expected, with gusts as high as 50 mph possible.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," according to NWS. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds of 31 to 29 mph, or gusts of 47 mph to 57 mph, are expected.

Aside from the windy conditions in Lancaster, cloudy skies are expected to gradually clear Friday, according to NWS. The high will climb to 71.

Mostly clear skies will follow into Friday night, with a low near 48.

NWS forecasts sunny skies on Saturday, with a high near 67. Partly cloudy skies will follow into Saturday night, along with a chance of rain. The low will be near 52.

Showers are likely Sunday, along with some possible thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Up to an inch of rain is possible. Sunday's high will be near 68.

Those showers and possible thunderstorms are expected to persist into Sunday evening, followed by a slight chance of showers overnight. The low will be around 39.