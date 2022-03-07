Strong winds are expected in Lancaster County and throughout the state Monday.

The National Weather Service in State College issued a wind advisory for Lancaster County beginning at 1 p.m. today through 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

"A line of showers and thunderstorms will push through the region during the afternoon and early evening, accompanied by locally strong wind gusts," NWS said in the advisory.

Wind gusts of around 15 to 25 mph are expected, but some gusts could reach upward of 36 mph, NWS said. In other parts of the state, gusts could top out at 50 mph.

NWS warns of wind blowing down trees and possible power outages.

The advisory also includes Clearfield, Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Somerset, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Snyder, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties, according to NWS.

Click here to read more about today's expected weather.