Thursday will be cool and windy in Lancaster County, with some gusts expected to be upward of 45-50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
wind advisory is in effect from Thursday at 5 a.m. until Friday at 1 a.m. in most Central Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster.
Winds will be around 15 to 20 mph, NWS said.
The winds could possibly blow down some trees and cause power outages, NWS said, along with any unsecured objects.
The NWS urges people to be cautious while driving, especially with high-profile vehicles.
Today will also be cloudy, with a high of 38 degrees and a low of 27.
Dense fog sits on top of the Susquehanna River at Columbia River Park on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Dense fog sits on top of the Susquehanna River at Columbia River Park on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Dense fog is seen across the Susquehanna River at Columbia River Park on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
A tree stands out along the Susquehanna River on a foggy afternoon, Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Dense fog is seen across the Susquehanna River at Columbia River Park on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
The sun starts to shine on small shrubs on the back of the 10th tee at Meadia Heights Golf Club on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
The 6th green at Meadia Heights Golf Club is pictured with a light coating of snow that fell overnight on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
A squirrel runs around a tree at Buchanan Park on Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019.
Snow sits on trees along State Street in Lancaster city on Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019.
Snow blankets a monument in Buchanan Park, Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019. The monument honors the sailors of the U.S.S. Maine, which sunk in Havana Harbor in 1898.
This photo was taken near the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.
Rain is seen over St. Mary's Church on West Vine Street in Lancaster city as a storm starts to roll through, Saturday, June 29, 2019.
The Veterans Memorial Bridge is seen from Columbia River Park on Albatwitch Day, Saturday, October 12, 2019. This was the first year that annual Albatwitch Day was held at the park along the Susquehanna River.
The sun rises over the Conestoga River just off of Cabin Road Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Nolts Pond reflects a small cabin and trees in New Holland on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Sunflowers grow at Country Barn.
The inside of Jackson's Mill Covered Bridge in Quarryville on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. This covered bridge is one a couple that Strasburg Scooters' tours stop through.
Clouds roll across the sky over a field in Manor Township, near Prospect and Franklin roads, on Thursday afternoon, July 18, 2019.
One of the views overlooking southern Lancaster County while on the Strasburg Scooters' tour on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The tour goes through Strasburg and Quarryville taking back roads and touring Lancaster's historic countryside.
Kayakers make their way around Muddy Run on Sunday, July 8, 2018.
A farmer works on his land during the heat in Quarryville on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
The Lime Valley Bridge, in Willow Street, was built in 1871 and was one of the few bridges that the Strasburg Scooter tour goes through, Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Mules are seen on alongside the road while on a Strasburg Scooter tour, Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Cows beat the heat in the Octoraro Creek in Quarryville on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
A cow wades into the Octoraro Creek in Quarryville on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Jackson's Mill Covered Bridge, seen here along Mount Pleasant Road in Quarryville, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The bridge is one of the longest in the county, at 143 feet.
Clouds drop rain over a farm near Quarryville on the morning of Thursday, May 23, 2019.
An eagle is seen flying over East Lampeter Township on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Light shines through the clouds over a field near Quarryville on the morning of May 23, 2019.
Cows are seen grazing at a farm in southern Lancaster County on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Light shines through patchy clouds over a farm near Quarryville on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Across form Masonic Village Farm Market in Elizabethtown, this seven-shot panorama shows the view from Eden View Road.
Horses graze on grass in a pasture off of Newport Road, in Lititz, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Four deer cross the 11th fairway at Meadia Heights Golf Club in Willow Street on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Cars drive past Citizens Bank on North Broad Street in Lititz, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Construction crews work on the Wilbur, set to be the new site of a hotel, retail stores, condominiums and a bistro, reflected in the duck pond at Lititz Springs Park, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Ducks and people alike enjoyed the warmer weather at Lititz Springs Park, in Lititz on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
The Breezyview overlook, in Columbia Borough, opens up a view over the Susquehanna River, which separates Lancaster from York County, seen here on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Looking down Temperance Hill Road, in Penn Township, Feb. 19, 2019.
Lizzy Neff found her inspirational setting for writing poetry about nature along the Conestoga River in Lancaster County Central Park. She was surrounded by field of lesser Celandine wildflowers Monday afternoon.
Barns sit alongside Dry Wells Road, outside of the borough of Quarryville, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
A truck travels down Dry Wells Road off Route 222, outside of the borough of Quarryville, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Wooden crosses with purple ribbons hanging around them are seen in front of St. Paul's Church, on Church St., in Quarryville, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. A sign raised awareness to the opioid epidemic, saying, 'Over 96 lives have been lost to overdoses this year in Lancaster County alone.'
Wooden crosses with purple ribbons hanging around them are seen in front of St. Paul's Church, on Church Street in Quarryville, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
An aged 'mail pouch' painting is seen on the backside of the Solanco School District warehouse building, in Quarryville, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
A mural of Quarryville is seen on the side of Progressive, at the corner of State and Hess St. in Quarryville, Wednesday, Fe. 27, 2019.
A Santa Claus head and sewing machines are seen in the window of Simon Lester Sew Machine on State Street in Quarryville, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
A farmer works in a field along North Shirk Road in Earl Township Friday May 25, 2018.
An Amish buggy travels on South Groffdale Road north of Intercourse. Thursday, December 14, 2017
View of the Lancaster Central Market from the seventh floor of the Griest Building. Friday, March 8, 2019
Snow scenery around Lake Grubb Nature Park near Silver Spring. March 4, 2019
Snow scenery around Lake Grubb Nature Park near Silver Spring. March 4, 2019
Snow scenery around an ice-covered Lake Grubb at Lake Grubb Nature Park near Silver Spring. March 4, 2019
Schenck's Mill Covered Bridge over Chiques Creek north of Salunga. March 4, 2019
Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum scenes in the snow Friday morning. Patrick is the veteran ox of the cattle in the village. Friday, March 1, 2019
Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum scenes in the snow Friday morning. Sable is the youngest of the cattle on site. Friday, March 1, 2019
Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum scenes in the snow Friday morning. Sable is the youngest of the cattle on site. Friday, March 1, 2019
It was time for recess at this schoolhouse near Gordonville in Leacock Township Friday afternoon. Friday, February 22, 2019
The Lititz Mutual Insurance Co.'s building in downtown Lititz, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Rock Lititz is seen in the background as a horse and buggy makes its way up Newport Road, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Hotel Rock Lititz, left, Rock Lititz Studio, right, and Pod 2 are seen in the background as horses graze, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
A waterfall at the William J. Morton Bird Sanctuary on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
Snow scene along Zeltenreich Road south of New Holland. Monday, February 11, 2019
This was the scene Wednesday morning at Douts Hill Road at Bradys Hill Road in Martic Township. (Blaine Shahan / Staff)
