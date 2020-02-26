St. Joseph's Catholic Church, seen from the Griest Building
Thursday will be cool and windy in Lancaster County, with some gusts expected to be upward of 45-50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A wind advisory will be in effect from Thursday at 5 a.m. until Friday at 1 a.m. in most Central Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster.

Winds will be around 15 to 20 mph, NWS said.

The winds could possibly blow down some trees and cause power outages, NWS said, along with any unsecured objects.

The NWS urges people to be cautious while driving, especially with high-profile vehicles.

Thursday will also be cloudy, with a high of 39 degrees and a low of 25.

