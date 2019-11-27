A wind advisory is in effect for Lancaster County, beginning at 8 p.m. tonight and continuing until 1 p.m. on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Winds could reach up to 20 to 30 mph, NWS said, with gusts up to 55 mph.

Along with Lancaster, York, Lebanon and Adams counties are also under the advisory.

"Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," NWS said.

It's recommended to secure down outdoor objects and drive with caution, according to NWS.