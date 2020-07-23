Willow Valley fires worker for 'wacky/ crazy' hair day poster depicting Black people

Willow Valley fired one employee and plans inclusion training for all staff after receiving complaints about a poster at the retirement community that promoted “wacky/ crazy hair” day and included photos of non-white people.

In a memo Wednesday to staff and posted on Facebook, John Swanson, CEO of Willow Valley Living, called the poster “offensive and highly inappropriate” in displaying “cultural and racial insensitivity,” and said he was shocked and appalled. He said all of the posters were removed and destroyed.

The poster of 12 hairstyles displayed Willow Valley’s logo, but Swanson said it was not authorized by the leadership team.

He said the poster’s designer, who was fired immediately, did not understand the poster’s “racial insensitivity.”

The poster said, "Have fun with this theme!"

In response to the incident, Swanson said all staff will participate in comprehensive equity and inclusion training. In addition, the facility will evaluate its processes for approving materials such as posters.

He said he’ll take other steps to “promote an inclusive environment of mutual respect.”

“I am disappointed that we find ourselves falling short in this way, given recent weeks that have been painful for so many in our country,” Swanson said in the memo, a reference to calls for policing reforms and dismantling of systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He said Willow Valley Communities has a zero-tolerance policy for racism and cultural insensitivity, adding that the incident shows the facility’s goal of respect for differences was not met.

“I am committed to increasing diversity within our organization and turning this incident into a powerful learning moment for the entire Willow Valley Communities team,” Swanson said.

Swanson was not available Thursday afternoon to answer questions, a spokesperson said.

What to read next