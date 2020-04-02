Two residents at Willow Valley Communities' independent living apartments have tested positive for COVID-19, the senior living community announced Thursday in a release.

The two people, a married couple, have isolated themselves in their residence since developing symptoms, the release said, and are being monitored by a personal physician and the community's nursing team.

Willow Valley Communities said it is "following protocols for contact with appropriate government agencies and is taking every step possible to limit further exposure."

The senior living community said it is also investigating the source of exposure and is contacting those who came in contacted with the married couple.

"Willow Valley Communities is following CDC guidelines to assess the risk of these individuals and will monitor them for symptoms of COVID-19 and implement appropriate precautionary actions," the release said.

Willow Valley Communities has been closed to visitors since March 13, 2020.