A woman with developmental disabilities charged with causing her grandmother’s death will have her criminal case decided in Lancaster County Court.

Shasta Sigman, 24, is charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault in the Aug. 11 death of Mary Sigman, 81, as a result of a push at Mary’s Providence Township home.

At a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Sandra Downie, who is the sister of Mary Sigman and the aunt to Shasta Sigman, testified to seeing Shasta push Mary and about Shasta’s behavior leading up to it.

The three were in the kitchen of the home Sandra and Mary shared shortly after 11 a.m. on Aug. 11. Shasta had been upset about not getting her way since arriving earlier that morning, Downie said.

After initially wanting a grilled steak for breakfast, then later a grilled cheeseburger for lunch, then changing her mind about that, Shasta’s grandmother went to the refrigerator to get items to make her a sandwich.

That’s when Shasta raised out of her chair and pushed Mary, with both hands, Downie said.

“With Shasta, it’s always two hands,” Downie said.

Mary Sigman hit the floor; as she tried to get up or steady herself, she hit her head on the wall and fell back to the ground.

“I couldn’t catch her. I couldn’t break the fall,” Downie said. Blood was coming from Mary’s mouth, prompting Downie to call 911.

Shasta, meanwhile, sat down and said of her grandmother, “She’s all right. She’s faking it,” Downie said. “She just sat there like nothing happened.”

Mary Sigman was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and admitted in critical condition. She died shortly before 6 p.m. the same day of a traumatic neck injury.

Downie said she knew it was going to be a rough day when she came downstairs around 8 a.m. to see Shasta and Mary at the kitchen table, Mary with her hands palms-up.

“When my sister does this with her hands, I know it’s going to be a rough day,” Downie said, making the palms-up motion.

Shasta lives in Willow Street and visited Mary and Sandra’s home regularly.

Downie testified about Shasta’s behavior leading up to the push. After Mary told Shasta she couldn’t have grilled steak for breakfast, the three women got in Mary’s car for a drive. When Shasta was told she couldn’t do the things she wanted, she “just started flipping out” and threw her earbuds at the windshield from the back seat.

Mary then told Shasta she was taking her back home, Downie said.

Trooper Noah Robinson testified that Shasta told him when he was interviewing her that she and her grandmother “were going at it and her anxiety went up” and she pushed her grandmother.

Shasta “said she considered herself a strong person and went full-force at her,” Robinson said.

At the conclusion of testimony, Shasta’s defense attorney, Douglas Cody, said there was enough evidence to hold the aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter charges for court. He tried to argue that Shasta didn’t act with malice or wickedness, which are elements of third-degree murder.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Restemayer countered that Pennsylvania law allows for a third-degree murder charge when a person acts in a reckless manner despite knowing the risk of harm.

District Judge Stuart Mylin held all three charges for trial. Cody declined comment afterward.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case in county court.

Shasta is free on $100,000 bail and is staying with an aunt. Her formal arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 22.