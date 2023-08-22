A woman charged with killing her 82-year-old grandmother by pushing her into a wall during an argument has been released from prison and is on house arrest.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker granted Shasta Marie Sigman bail Friday at a hearing in which he determined she was not a flight risk and considered other factors. Reinaker set bail at $100,000.

Sigman is charged with third-degree murder, involuntary homicide and aggravated assault and had been held at Lancaster County Prison since her arrest Aug. 11.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Shasta Sigman admitted pushing Mary Sigman that morning at their home on Sigman Road.

When EMS personnel arrived for a cardiac arrest call, they found a pulse and took Mary Sigman to a hospital, where she died that evening.

Police initially charged Shasta Sigman with aggravated assault, then filed homicide charges Aug. 14.

Reinaker said Shasta Sigman has developmental difficulties and autism and does not have a driver’s license.

Sigman is staying with an aunt and her whereabouts are being monitored electronically. She must check in with bail administration regularly, Reinaker said.

Sigman’s attorney, Douglas Cody, did not immediately return a message seeking comment, and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office declined comment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Lancaster police review clears 2 officers in fatal shooting of armed teen The Lancaster police department on Thursday announced that the two officers who fatally shot…