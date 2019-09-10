A Willow Street man was charged with arson and insurance fraud after lighting fire to his wife’s SUV in Lancaster city, according to police.

Fidel Dennison, 42, is charged with felony counts of arson, risking or causing a catastrophe, criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to cause criminal mischief by fire, insurance fraud and criminal conspiracy to commit insurance fraud after starting a fire that destroyed the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that was parked in the 300 block of South Ann Street on June 15, around 10 p.m., according to police.

The vehicle was at the garage in Akron because it was not starting, police said, and needed a new timing belt that would cost about $1,000. On June 12, the vehicle was towed to South Ann Street, police said.

Three days later, Dennison started the fire in the passenger-side of the vehicle, according to a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.

Police also said that “certain components of the [engine] had been disabled and that the vehicle would not have worked.”

According to police, the owner of the Equinox, Candice Dennison, cancelled the vehicle’s insurance policy in April, and that a new insurance policy with a new company was created in May.

An insurance claim was made on June 17, police said.

The primary driver of the vehicle was Candice’s nieces, Chanliza Stormfeltz, who told police that she drove the vehicle on June 15 and “was able to drive the Equinox to Lancaster city with no issues,” police said, which was inconsistent with what police had learned from the garage in Akron regarding the condition of the engine.

Police examined the cell phones of the trio and found that Fidel’s phone was near the scene of the fire minutes before and that he couldn’t have been in his Willow Street home, like he claimed to the insurance investigator, police said. Phone data also showed that Candice and Stormfeltz weren’t in Lancaster County at the time of the fire.

Candice Dennison, told police that there she still owed approximately $12,000 on the vehicle.

Fidel Dennison is in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail.

Candice Dennison and Stormfeltz have not been charged, but police said the investigation is still on-going and more charges may be filed.

