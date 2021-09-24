A Willow Street man tried to burn down his house with two people inside after an argument, according to West Lampeter Township police.

Mark D. Roby, 48, used a handheld torch to try and set his house on fire, police said in an affidavit of probable cause. A woman and an 8-year-old girl were inside the home.

Police were responding to a domestic call around 6:53 p.m. Wednesday when an officer said he saw a burn mark on the home’s siding, according to the affidavit.

Roby was charged with felony counts of aggravated arson, risking catastrophe and endangering the welfare of a child, court records show. He's also facing two misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering the welfare of another person.

Roby was taken to Lancaster County Prison, but released after he posted $100,000 bail through a bondsman on Thursday, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30 before President Judge David Ashworth.