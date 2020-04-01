A Willow Street man has been sentenced to 12 to 30 years in prison after he attempted to kidnap a woman at knifepoint last summer at Kendig Square, officials said.

Christopher Lee Mitchell, 38, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, robbery and aggravated assault, Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

The July 30, 2019, incident took place outside Planet Fitness at the West Lampeter Township shopping center around 9:50 p.m.

Mitchell grabbed a woman as she left the gym, the attorney's office said, and held a knife to her. He then knocked her to the ground and forced her into her vehicle while demanding her keys.

The woman was able to escape the vehicle, but received a small cut on her ear.

West Lampeter Township police used surveillance video to identify Mitchell, the attorney's office said, as well as a tip from an employee at a nearby Turkey Hill that saw Mitchell a few times in the store around the time of the crime, police said.

Mitchell was later identified in a police lineup.