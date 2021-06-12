A Willow Street man was killed early Friday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Pequea Township street, according to a report by PennLive.

Joshua Ober, 21, was attempting to cross Willow Street Pike south from the westbound shoulder at around 2:15 a.m. when he was struck by a 2018 Dodge Charger, according to the report.

Ober was found dead along the eastbound shoulder of the road, PennLive said.

State police are now investigating the crash.

Police were assisted by West Willow Fire Department and Doulins Towing, according to the report.