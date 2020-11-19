A jury convicted a Willow Street man of felony aggravated assault for seriously injuring a man by punching him in the head last year at a private club in Lancaster city, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Matthew P. Gibson, 39, punched a man in the head after a verbal dispute on July 27, 2019, inside The Alert Club, in the 700 block of Crystal Street, the district attorney's office said.

The man sustained a brain injury, which causes seizures, and had his jaw broken by the punch, according to the district attorney's office.

Assistant District Attorney Jared Hinsey, said Gibson "sucker-punched" the victim, and played jurors a video of the incident.

The video showed Gibson hitting the man as he turned away from Gibson, according to the district attorney's office.

The jury decided the case on Tuesday afternoon.

Several members of the club and witnesses to the assault testified, along with the victim, the district attorney's office said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Gibson will be sentenced following a background investigation, which usually takes a couple of months.

Gibson is on house arrest as part of bail conditions, the district attorney's office said.

More Lancaster County news: