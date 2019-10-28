A Willow Street man has been charged with statutory sexual assault and related offenses after having inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl, according to Manor Township police.

Gavin A. Robertson, 20, of the first block of Cobblestone Drive, engaged in unlawful sexual intercourse with the girl in early July in his car while in a Millersville-area church parking lot, police said in charging documents.

According to the documents, Robertson and the girl talked on Snapchat and agreed to meet. He picked her up at her house and they drove to the church parking lot, where the unlawful sexual activity occurred, according to charging documents.

Police were notified by Lancaster County Children and Youth in August and began investigating. Robertson told police he knew the girl was 15 before engaging in sexual intercourse, according to charging documents.

While some teenagers can consent to sexual activity under Pennsylvania law, teens aged 13 to 15 cannot consent to having sex with someone who is four or more years older than them. People 16 and older can consent to sexual activity under state law.

Robertson is charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor, according to an affidavit of probable cause dated Oct. 18.

