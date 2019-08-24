A Willow Street man was arrested on Friday for attacking a woman at knifepoint at Kendig Square on July 30, according to police.
Christopher Mitchell, 38, is charged with felony counts of attempted kidnapping, robbery of a vehicle, robbery and aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.
Police said that Mitchell approached the woman from behind as she was walking from Planet Fitness at Kendig Square around 9:50 p.m. on July 30, and demanded she get into her car, while threatening her at knifepoint.
She got into her car and was able to escape, sustaining only a small cut on her ear.
Police arrested Mitchell at his Willow Street house on Friday and he was taken to Lancaster County Prison and held without bail.