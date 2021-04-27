A Willow Street man has been charged after a two-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township for more than an hour on Tuesday morning, according to Manheim Township police.

The 82-year-old man rear-ended another vehicle at around 10:30 a.m. on Route 222 north of Bushong Road, said police spokesperson Michael Piacentino.

The two vehicles were both traveling in the left lane when the first vehicle began to slow down in an attempt to move into the right lane to avoid a construction vehicle, Piacentino said. The man failed to stop in time and rear-ended the other vehicle.

Two passengers from the man's car were transported to an area hospital for what are believed to be minor injuries, Piacentino said.

The man was charged with driving vehicle at a safe speed for causing the crash.

Both lanes were closed for just over an hour, according to police, who said the roadway opened back up at 11:38 a.m.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, Piacentino said.