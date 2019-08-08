State police arrested a Willow Street man on Wednesday, two days after he ran into a cornfield when troopers attempted to serve a warrant.

Brian Dwight Gainer, 42, is charged with possession of prohibited firearms, agricultural vandalism, avoiding apprehension (fleeing police) and drug charges according to court documents that were filed August 7.

Police arrested Gainer in the parking lot of Marshalls on Lititz Pike while he was sitting in his 2005 Nissan Pathfinder, according to an affidavit.

They followed him to the store after they kept surveillance on him while he was staying at the Clarion Inn and Suites on Lititz Pike, police said.

Police also arrested Staci Quigley, 47, who was staying with Gainer at the Clarion Inn and Suites for hindering the apprehension of a fugitive and possessing heroin and methamphetamine.

When state police attempted to arrest Gainer on Monday, he led police on a short pursuit before ditching his vehicle and running on foot into a cornfield, police said.

According to an affidavit, Gainer made comments alluding to confrontation with the police, saying that he had "seven bullets for the police and one for him."

Pennsylvania State Police's special emergency response team (SERT) and an aviation team then assisted troopers in the search.

According to state police, Gainer caused $5,000 damage to crops, $150 worth of damage to a shed and $150 damage to grass during the pursuit.

Gainer is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $225,000 bail.

Quigley is in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail.

