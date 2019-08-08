State police arrested a Willow Street man on Thursday, two days after he ran into a cornfield when troopers attempted to serve a warrant.

Brian Dwight Gainer, 42, is charged with possession of prohibited firearms, agricultural vandalism, avoiding apprehension (fleeing police) and drug charges according to court documents that were filed August 7.

When state police attempted to arrest Gainer on Monday he led police on a short pursuit before ditching his vehicle and running on foot into a cornfield, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police's special emergency response team (SERT) and an aviation team assisted troopers in the search.

Gainer is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $225,000 bail.

