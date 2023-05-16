Until a few weeks ago, the last time Clydene Edmonds was involved in a prom proposal was about 65 years ago.

It wasn’t anything elaborate, says Edmonds, an 81-year-old resident at Willow Valley Communities in Willow Street — just a quick phone call.

“Well, I’m not sure how quick,” she says. “But it was a telephone call.”

In April, Edmonds got a chance to be involved in another prom proposal and do a favor for her grandson, Bennett Wehibe, a 17-year-old junior at Lampeter-Strasburg High School.

This proposal would be a little more involved than a phone call, though.

Bennett and his girlfriend Kiera Knapp, a 17-year-old junior at Lampeter-Strasburg High School who works as a server at Willow Valley Communities, have been dating since the couple were crowned king and queen at their eighth grade Valentine’s Day dance. Since then, Bennett has made a tradition of asking Kiera to school dances with increasingly outlandish invitations.

Bennett, who is on the student council, plays baritone saxophone in the concert band and plays soccer for the Pennsylvania Classics travel team, asked Kiera to homecoming during their freshman year from a cell in Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia. As their sophomore year homecoming dance approached, Bennett invited Kiera to his house where he was in the basement — handcuffed as red and blue police lights flashed from the movie projector screen. He was holding a sign that read: “It would be a crime if you said no to HoCo.”

“I know that I’m not going to get to do these (proposals) much,” says Bennett, who committed to Cornell University to play soccer after his senior year at Lampeter-Strasburg. “So I might as well just go all out on them now and make the best of them before I regret not doing them later.”

This year’s proposal, while not as intense as previous years’, increased the sweetness factor.

The plan was to hand out five signs with “K-I-E-R-A” printed on one side and “P-R-O-M-?” on the other to Edmonds and four friends. The group of Willow Valley residents would go to the dining room for a meal during Kiera’s shift and sit in her section. Then they’d hold up their signs to get her attention and flip them over to the “Prom?” side when it came time to ask the big question. Bennett would be waiting there.

“I have to give credit to my mom. It was her idea. I was totally on board with it,” says Bennett, son of Steve and Cathy Wehibe. “Getting Nana involved was pretty easy because she’s always willing to do that kind of stuff. She was right on it. She got all her friends ready. It was so fun.”

When the day came, Kiera says she was surprised as she entered the dining room to see Edmonds and her friends holding the signs.

“I’m always waiting (for a surprise proposal) but this time, I kind of forgot,” says Kiera, who is a National Honor Society student, student council president and plays field hockey for Lampeter-Strasburg High School. Kiera, the daughter of William and Mary Knapp of Lancaster, was also crowned the 2022 West Lampeter Fair Queen.

“All the residents were staring at me and so many cameras were out,” Kiera says of Bennett’s promposal. “It was so cute. I was so happy.”

She says she was especially happy to be able to share the moment with Bennett’s grandmother.

“She’s awesome. She loves to tell stories. She’s so funny. We get along really well,” Kiera says.

And Edmonds says she feels the same way about Kiera.

“She's a sweetheart,” Edmonds says. “She's just a really, really nice young lady.”

On May 6, after a busy day taking the SATS and playing in a soccer match, Bennett took Kiera to the prom.

“It was so fun,” says Bennett, adding that Kiera is “really amazing.”

And, as for asking Kiera to the prom next year, when the couple could potentially relive their eighth grade reign as king and queen?

“I’m not sure what to do next,” Bennett says. “People were saying I’ve got to jump out of a plane or something.”