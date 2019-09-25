A Willow Street fire chief who died last August after responding to a call will be honored next month at a national memorial service for 92 firefighters across the country who died in the line of duty in 2018.

Michael T. Reese, of Willow Street, died Aug. 23 at home just hours after returning from a call to a vehicle accident. He was 53.

The names of the firefighters will be read at an Oct. 6 service at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Their loved ones will receive an American flag that flew above the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol.

More than 5,000 are expected to attend.

Reese, an assistant supervisor of Lancaster Countywide Communications, was a life member of the Willow Street Fire Company and served as fire chief since 2010.

A bronze plaque bearing Reese’s name will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

The ceremony will also honor two York firefighters — 50-year-old Ivan Flanscha and 29-year-old Zach Anthony — who died in a building collapse in March 2018.