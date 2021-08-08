Dear Dr. Scribblersleuth:

We recently moved to Willow Street and join William Banaszak (letter to the editor, Aug. 7, 2019, LNP) in wondering how the town was named. Also, please tell us the origin of three intriguing street names in this area: Long Rifle Road, Gypsy Hill Road and Peach Bottom Road.

Bill Adams

Willow Street

Dear Bill:

The Scribbler apologizes for losing your question for two years, Bill. Your query made it to a file labeled “Street Names,” but that file got buried under materials related to an entirely unrelated manuscript that soon will become a book coming to a bookstore near you.

In any case, the Scribbler finally unearthed the file and some answers.

The origin of Willow Street is relatively simple. The town’s streets once were lined with willow trees.

The source of this information is the late Charles McFalls, who worked as a rural delivery postal carrier in the Willow Street Post Office for 35 years before retiring in 1956.

“I can remember from my young days yet, all the streets and roads were lined with willow trees,” McFalls told the Lancaster New Era in 1967, when he was 80 years old. “And I was told that’s how it got its name.”

Willow Street and its willows predate McFalls’ childhood by many decades. Willow Street and Lampeter were the first towns in West Lampeter Township.

Most of the willow trees were removed from Willow Street’s streets long ago. McFalls explained that residents didn't like bugs, leaves and branches falling on them — a rather odd lament, thinks the Scribbler.

Some willows also were eliminated to build Route 272, which is actually a four-lane highway with two one-way lanes running north and the other two, separated by several blocks, running south, which can make navigating through town a challenging experience.

The future of Willow Street’s name was debated briefly in 1967. Some residents said it can be confusing to newcomers and postal carriers; but most residents decided they liked the name and — with ZIP codes — mail rarely went astray.

So Willow Street it remains, with or without the willows.

As for the actual streets you mentioned, Bill, two are easy to explain.

Long Rifle Road is so named because in 1719 Martin Meylin built his stone gun shop along what is now Eshelman Mill Road at its intersection with Long Rifle Road. The building is still there. Meylin made the first known Pennsylvania Long Rifle, which later became known as the Kentucky Rifle.

Gypsy Mill Road took its name from a group of Gypsies — these days also referred to as Roma — in the early years of the 20th century. The Gypsies camped on top of a hill directly across from 981 Gypsy Hill Road. That’s according to Terry Kreider, who lives at that address and whose family has lived in that area for more than three centuries.

The origin of the name “Peach Bottom Road” is not so certain. The road begins at Eshelman Mill Road and ends at Penn Grant Road. It never reaches the community of Peach Bottom, along the Susquehanna River in Fulton Township, although it heads in that direction.

Another Peach Bottom Road runs from Wakefield to the Susquehanna at Peach Bottom. Early maps show no connection between the two roads.

“Both roads may very well have been used to travel south to the river and the ferry crossing at Peach Bottom,” observes Stan White of the Southern Lancaster County Historical Society.

