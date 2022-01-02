How could so many people believe that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, that fraud was rampant, that a sitting president was denied re-election by a vast conspiracy?

And why do so many people still believe that, with nearly a year’s worth of facts validated by the news media and by government investigators?

Overwhelmingly, federal and state judges rejected former President Donald Trump’s legal challenges. Only infinitesimal voting irregularities have been found — fewer than 475, according to a recent Associated Press investigation of six key states.

None would have changed the presidential election’s outcome. Some of the claims of fraud proved untrue.

In one Pennsylvania case, Bruce Bartman, 71, of Delaware County, voted for Trump on behalf of his dead mother. He pleaded guilty in April to unlawful voting and perjury and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Bartman told a Delaware County judge, “I was isolated last year in lockdown. I listened to too much propaganda and made a stupid mistake,” the Associated Press reported.

Why is such a large proportion of the electorate so convinced that 2020 was a corrupted election?

The two dozen or so locals who went to Washington, D.C., in support of Trump either refused to talk or did not respond to numerous attempts to reach them. LNP | LancasterOnline turned to two Pennsylvania professors for insight.

Stephen Medvic, a Franklin & Marshall College government professor and director of the school’s Center for Politics and Public Affairs, said there’s “a willingness to at least toy with conspiracy theories.”

Pre-election polling in 2020 found that about 45% of both registered Democrats and Republicans were willing to believe that if their candidate lost, voter fraud could have something to do with it, he said.

“That suggests an openness to say, ‘If things don’t go the way I expect, then it’s got to be a conspiracy,’ ” Medvic said.

In a typical election year, Medvic said, the percentage of voters willing to blame fraud for their candidate’s loss is between 25-30%.

“It’s just a convenient explanation,” he said.

But when it comes to the last presidential election, between two-thirds and three-quarters of Republicans said they believe the election was stolen, Medvic said, though he allowed that some poll respondents might have replied that way to get rid of a pollster.

“This is all they're hearing from Trump and right-wing media. There's just a self-reinforcing information environment, where they're not hearing much,” he said.

Alison Dagnes, a professor of political science at Shippensburg University, agreed with Medvic’s assessments.

“There has been a very concerted effort to create an alternative media system” in contrast to traditional media, Dagnes said.

“It’s closed, self-reinforcing,” she said. “A solid 32% of the American public gets its news from this ecosystem and they don’t leave. … The voices they hear are all contained within this sphere.”

And, Dagnes continued, “The audience is the base of the Republican Party, and they have demanded fealty from their elected officials.”

Dagnes said many who still believe the election was stolen have been told “the system” is corrupt and against them.

“This has been going on for decades: media bias, crooked lawmakers, judges on the take ….,” she said.

“We have a bottom-up problem right now,” Dagnes said, explaining that “grievance and anger and hostility are really the key to ratings.”

“Fox News was calling balls and strikes on election night,” she said, referencing the network’s first — and correct — call that Joe Biden had defeated Trump in Arizona.

The result?

In just over a week after Jan. 6, Fox fired its political editor who had defended its coverage and a bureau chief announced his retirement, Dagnes said.

“When you get rid of the journalism, you fill it with punditry: ‘Is it true that Joe Biden is dead because he’s so old? I’m just asking questions?’”