William Cody, retired Intelligencer Journal editor, dies at 88

William H. Cody, a career newsman who got his start as a kid and rose to be editor of Lancaster’s six-day-a-week Intelligencer Journal for much of the 1990s, died Thursday after a three-year diagnosis with cancer. He was 88.
Under Cody’s leadership from 1989 until his retirement in January 1997, the morning Intelligencer Journal, published by Lancaster Newspapers, now LNP Media Group, added features, won awards and increased circulation.
Top stories during Cody’s tenure as editor include relentless reporting on the dubious arms sales and defense contracts by former Lancaster industrialist James Guerin and the shocking murder of 16-year-old Laurie Show by two teen girls in East Lampeter Township.
In 1993, the American Society of Newspaper Editors named the Intelligencer Journal one of the top newspapers in the Northeast with a circulation under 50,000.
“The most difficult continuing story we ever worked on while I was here was about James Guerin, who said we were out to get him,” Cody said at the time of his retirement. “Because of his philanthropic standing here, we were under fire from the community and other publications when we broke the story. With his guilty plea, we were vindicated.”
Cody joined Lancaster Newspapers in 1962 after working as a reporter and editor of newspapers in the armed forces, in his hometown of New Haven, Connecticut, and in Ohio and Virginia.
One of Cody’s most unusual experiences was interviewing a burglary suspect who came to the newsroom late one night in 1975 to allege that his brother had been shot and killed by police at a car dealership in Lititz.
“People will say Bill was a newspaperman of the old school, but really Bill was a journalist of the right school,” said Charles Raymond Shaw, the retired executive editor of the Intelligencer Journal/Lancaster New Era who succeeded Cody as editor of the Intell.
“Even though he was from New England, he got his start in newspapers in the 1960s in the segregated South,” Shaw said. “He learned a lesson there he never forgot — that everyone must have a voice, and a newspaper had to find, transmit and, at times, amplify those voices, no matter what.”
At retirement, Cody commended Lancaster Newspapers’ board for its commitment to ethical, enterprising journalism.
“I’ve never had interference from the ownership,” he said. “The only charge they gave me was to print the truth and to print the best newspaper I can.”
Army service
Growing up in New Haven, Cody lived next door to a police reporter for the New Haven Register. At the age of 12, he began writing for The Brigadier, a publication of the Boys’ Brigade, supervised by veterans. He also wrote for his high school paper.
After a year and a half at the University of Connecticut, Cody joined the U.S. Army and trained as a tank crewman. He also took courses at the Armed Forces Public Information School in New Rochelle, New York.
During the Korean War, Cody was a commander in the 64th Tank Battalion. The Army later promoted him to sergeant first class, and he became section chief of the 3rd Infantry’s public information office.
For his reporting in the Stars and Stripes and The Army Times, Cody was decorated with the Bronze Star. He escorted members of the civilian press around the Korean battle front, sometimes dodging mortar rounds in a place known as “Aspirin Alley.”
On his return home, Cody enrolled at Marquette University to study journalism.
Early career
After graduation, Cody wrote for and edited a 6,000-daily newspaper in Galion, Ohio, and was a stringer for the Cleveland Plain Dealer while he and his wife, the former Joyce Bell, of Portsmouth, Virginia, started their family. They had married after meeting in Hartford, where Joyce was working in banking.
In 1961, Cody became assistant city editor at the 40,000-circulation Lynchburg (Virginia) News. A year later he became the wire editor for the Intelligencer Journal.
Promotions followed, and Cody became city editor, news editor and editor in 1989, succeeding William R. Schultz.
“Bill loved Lancaster,” said Shaw, who served as news editor under Cody, “but he knew it wasn't perfect. His editorials always tried to push our community and its leadership to be better.”
Cody’s newsgathering philosophy was that it “be fair, that it be right and that it be delivered first,” Shaw said.
Memberships
Cody was active in the community as president of the Camp Cadet program designed by police officers to give young people a camping experience, and a board member of Big Brothers and Big Sisters and the American Heart Association. He was the AMVETS Post 19 “Man of the Year” in 1980.
He was a member of the Associated Press Managing Editors Association, the Pennsylvania Society of Newspaper Editors and the American Society of Newspaper Editors. As a member of the latter organization's readership committee in 1992, Cody co-authored a report called “Keys to Our Survival.”
His wife of nearly 50 years, Joyce Bell Cody, died in 2006.
Cody is survived by three sons, Stephen, husband of Sharon; David, husband of Kathy; and Douglas, husband of Kelly; a daughter, Susan Finnegan, all of Lancaster; and a brother, the Rev. Henry P., of Nagatuck, Connecticut.
Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Joshua, Laura, Nathan, Sarah, Matthew, Thomas and Christopher.