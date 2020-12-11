Spotted lanternflies haven't really been an issue for local Christmas tree farms.

“It rarely comes up,” said Ollie Strickler, the owner of Strickler's Evergreens in Elizabethtown.

And if customers are curious about the species, he hands them an information card from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

As for the 8 acres of Christmas trees on his small family-run farm, the insects haven’t been a problem, he said.

That’s because the invasive spotted lanternfly, which has become a growing nuisance throughout Lancaster County, isn’t a threat to evergreens, according to experts.

It is rare to find a living adult lanternfly at this point in the year, said Shannon Powers, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, but even if found, the insects are more attracted to hardwoods and woody vines, and less to evergreens.

The insects arrived in Berks county in 2014 and have spread throughout a 26 county quarantine zone by hitching rides on goods and vehicles. But by December, adults die off and leave behind their egg masses -- which contain 30 to 50 eggs and can appear on almost any flat surface -- to develop through the spring.

Because they are not attracted to evergreens, the chance they have laid their eggs on one would be low, said Timothy Elkner, a Penn State Extension educator.

“I have not heard any reports of SLF getting into people’s homes via trees,” Elkner said.

Other types of insects

Despite concerns about spotted lanternflies, there are other insects that don’t mind making their homes in evergreens.

“Stink bugs and other insects, spiders or even small mammals may be hiding in any outdoor tree or plant brought indoors,” Powers said.

According to the Penn State Extension, common insects that attach to Christmas trees include adelgids, aphids, bark beetles, mites, mantises, bark lice, scale insects and spiders.

Be vigilant

Homeowners should inspect trees they bring home for lanternfly eggs and destroy them before bringing the tree inside, Elkner said.

Powers recommends looking the tree trunk and branches over and shaking the tree thoroughly before having them netted or bringing them inside.

For spotted lanternflies, scrape them off of the tree and squish them.

“Christmas tree growers inspect rigorously, but it is possible to miss an egg mass,” Powers said. “Inspect your tree carefully, and [if] you find one, scrape it off and squish the eggs."

Aerosol insect sprays can be flammable, so it is best to use non-chemical means to control any pests, according to the Penn State Extension report.

“[N]one of the species that might be introduced into a home via a real Christmas tree are dangerous to the home, its contents, or occupants,” the report said.