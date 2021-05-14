A flurry of announcements this month indicate that most of Pennsylvania's mitigation efforts will be lifted by Memorial Day, including the mask mandate.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced on May 4 that that mitigation orders, except for masking, will be lifted on Memorial Day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday, May 13, and people who are vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask.

Per the CDC's guidelines, people who are considered full vaccinated − two weeks after a two-shot vaccine, or two weeks after a single-shot vaccine − can resume activities indoors and outdoors without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart "except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."

Pennsylvania then followed suit, automatically adopting new, relaxed federal guidance on mask-wearing for people who are vaccinated.

