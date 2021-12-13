Though it's December, mild weather has been the norm in Lancaster County for most of the month.

The county has seen a few bouts of lingering flurries, but no accumulation. The first snow of the season - when enough snow falls to accumulate on the ground - happened on Sunday, Nov. 28.

So what are the odds of the county having a white Christmas? Well, not great, according to National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The agency released an interactive map showing the historic probability of there being at least 1 inch of snow at weather stations across the U.S. on Dec. 25. That information is based on U.S. Climate Normals from NOAAs National Centers for Environmental Information stretching from 1991 to 2020.

There is a 10% chance in Lancaster City of at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. The odds aren't much better elsewhere in the county and region:

- Safe Harbor Dam: 11%

- Octoraro Lake: 8%

- Near Landisville: 17%

- Harrisburg: 20%

- Philadelphia: 11%

- York: 17%

The areas with the best chance of a white Christmas are the central western, northwestern and northeastern regions of the state.

You can check out the full interactive map by clicking here.

"While the map shows the historical probability that at least 1 inch of snow will be observed on December 25, the actual conditions in any year may vary widely from these because the weather patterns present will determine the snow on the ground or snowfall on Christmas day," the agency states on its website.