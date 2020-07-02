A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that’s expected to pave the way for public funding of religious institutions may have little to no impact on Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, the nation’s highest court ruled in favor of parents in Montana seeking to use a state-funded tax credit program to send their children to religious schools, an action previously banned by the state’s constitution.

But because no such program exists in Pennsylvania, the court’s decision likely won’t have the same effect here.

Next to no impact on Pa.

The Pennsylvania constitution, like Montana’s, bars public funds for religious education, but the state does not have a tax credit program that directly sends taxpayer money to private schools like Montana does.

It does, however, give tax credits to businesses that donate to religious education organizations or fund scholarships for students attending religious schools through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit programs.

While the state doesn’t directly fund religious schools, critics say these programs indirectly support religious institutions at the expense of public schools.

A spokesperson with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, which coordinates the programs, said since it’s private, not public, money going to these schools, the Supreme Court decision may not "have an impact at all."

A ‘complicated situation’

The court’s decision ultimately came down to a battle between the U.S. Constitution’s establishment clause, which created the separation of church and state, and the free exercise clause, which formed freedom of religion, Franklin & Marshall College assistant professor of government Elspeth Wilson said.

Wilson called the decision a "smackdown" on Montana, because it goes against the state’s own constitution and further validates the idea of "legislating from the bench."

States, she said, are now in a "complicated situation" as it pertains to well-established rules at the state level.

Polarizing decision

The ruling invoked passionate responses from public school and school choice advocates in Pennsylvania.

Randall Wenger, a Lancaster County native and chief counsel for the Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center, said the decision is "a welcome reminder" that the government cannot discriminate against religious groups.

"Religious schools provide a great education to countless children," Wenger said in an email. "This decision helps to ensure that families continue to have multiple quality options for their children’s education."

Wenger echoed statements from the Trump administration and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who have staunchly advocated for expanded school choice nationwide.

Public school advocates in Pennsylvania, meanwhile, cried foul over the ruling.

"We are disappointed that today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling obligates taxpayers to fund private religious schools that can and do discriminate against students based on disability, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, socioecomic status, and other biases," Maura McInerney, Education Law Center’s legal director, said in a statement.