As spring transitions to summer and temperatures heat up, Upper Leacock Township residents hoping to splash around in the Leola Community Pool will have to find another way to cool off.

Last week, township supervisors voted unanimously to keep the pool closed due to challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, other parks officials across the county have been forced to consider the same, weighing public health against summertime recreation.

And health and safety guidelines need to be taken into account when making decisions about whether to open community pools, said Paul Weiss, Lancaster County’s parks and recreation administrator.

In a typical year, Lancaster County Pool would open on Memorial Day weekend. As of Wednesday afternoon, it was unclear if county officials would stick to that date.

“It’s all still so fluid,” Weiss said, pointing out that many parks facilities have been closed due to the virus, which can be spread through the air or through contact with contaminated surfaces.

“There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools, hot tubs or spas or water playgrounds,” officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, while still urging adherence to health guidelines.

Ultimately, the choice on whether to open will be up to county commissioners, though Weiss pointed out that federal and state guidelines will almost certainly inform that decision.

On top of health concerns at the pool, which serves about 25,000 visitors annually, Weiss said officials may face obstacles when hiring lifeguards, who may have chosen other summer jobs, possibly at now-busy grocery stores, amid the uncertainty.

“It’s been keeping me awake at night,” he said of the uncertainty. “It’s driving me crazy not being able to come up with a plan.”

Similar discussions have been ongoing in Manheim Borough, where officials have admitted it’s unclear if a local pool will open this year.

In Manheim Township, plans still exist to open both Skyline and Overlook pools, though it’s unclear whether they will be on schedule for late May and early June openings, Recreation and Park Director Matt Stopa said.

Stopa said his department has been getting calls and questions from concerned and confused swimmers.

“We’re getting as prepared as possible,” he said, sharing many of the same concerns as his peers.

