Those hoping for a white winter may be disappointed, according to the most recent winter weather forecast from AccuWeather.

A map of the weather agency's winter predictions for the United States shows Lancaster County "turning milder," but areas to the north are projected to get rain and snow, according to the forecast.

Other maps from AccuWeather show that temperatures are predicted to be higher than average for most of the eastern United States, including Lancaster County.

The county is forecast to see temperatures 2 to 3 degrees higher than usual from December 2020 to February 2021.

Weather conditions could change, though, as Nor'easters could develop and bring winter weather to the area, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

In August, the Old Farmer's Almanac issued a forecast of "sheets of sleet" for Lancaster County this winter — a contrast to the AccuWeather prediction.

The almanac also suggested that the northeast could see a "greater-than-average" amount of snowfall; AccuWeather predicts that much of the northeast could see anywhere from 50 to 74% of its usual snowfall.

The National Weather Center issued their 2020-2021 weather predictions in mid-September.

The winter months are forecasted to be warmer than average for south central Pennsylvania, and precipitation is expected to be about average.

It could still be a little early to determine what winter weather could bring, said retired Millersville meteorologist Eric Horst in an August interview.