Lancaster County will not be having a white Christmas this year, said Eric Horst, director of Millersville University's weather information center.
In fact, Wednesday might feel more like spring with high temperatures of 50 degrees, Horst said.
"There's an absence of wintry conditions," Horst said.
A "weak" cold front is expected to pass through Lancaster County on Tuesday, dropping temperatures to the mid-40s, Horst said.
Horst described Christmas Eve to likely be "clear and calm with [a] late-night low in the 20s."
Wednesday and Thursday of this week will be "mild and dry" — though there is a chance of rain later on Friday or Saturday, Horst predicted.
"But nothing frozen," Horst said, as Friday's and Saturday's highs are expected to be nearing 50 degrees.
There's a chance of snow as the New Year gets closer — Horst said Lancaster County could see wintry weather next Monday or Tuesday, though he said he "didn't want to promise it."