Snowy Refton Road

Snow sits along Refton Road, in Strasburg Township, Jan. 28, 2022. 

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Record-breaking temperatures were recorded on Sunday in Millersville. But winter weather isn't over quite yet. 

"It looks like the weather is going to do a total 180 over the course of about 36 hours," Millersville University Weather Information Center director Kyle Elliott said.

Sunday's high of 75 broke a seven decade-long record high for March 6, which was previously recorded in 1946 at 72 degrees. Monday's high of 76 was just one degree off from breaking a record-high set in 1921. 

Elliott estimates Lancaster County has about three more days of "truly winter-like conditions," and one of those three is tomorrow. 

Temperatures will be sliced in half from Monday's high, with a high around 38 expected, and a 100% chance of snow and rain. 

However, because of the warm streak in early March, the snow will likely have little impact for Wednesday morning commuters. 

"March is known as a month of weather madness," Elliott said. "It does look like the roller coaster ride is going to continue for at least the next seven to 10 days, before more persistent warmth develops during the middle and latter part of next week." 

What's in the forecast for Wednesday? 

A wintry mix of snow and rain is expected from 4 to 7 a.m., Elliott said. Actual snowfall will likely happen between a two-to-four-hour window, sometime between 7 and 11 a.m., changing over to rain after that. 

"I don't see anything more than a nuisance event occurring at this point," he said. "So I suspect that most places will only get a coating to one-inch on the grass  strictly on grassy surfaces." 

Northern and eastern parts of Lancaster County could get a bit more snow, Elliott added, somewhere between 1 and 3 inches. 

The National Weather Service in State College predicts less than a half-inch of snow possible for most of the county. 

Some secondary roads could be a little slushy in the early-morning hours before 8 a.m., Elliott said. But, for the most part, the morning commute won't be affected too much. 

"There will be some areas of moderate to heavier snow at times," he said. "So anybody with travel plans, especially during the morning commute, should be alert for areas of reduced visibility." 

If anything, cold weather overnight Wednesday and early Thursday could cause some spots to freeze. Temperatures will warm up to a high around 51 later in the afternoon on Thursday. 

Windy weekend weather

"Saturday we're going to have plummeting temperatures, howling winds  damaging winds, in essences  and a dangerous cold on Sunday morning," Elliott said. 

Kyle Elliott - Millersville WIC director

Kyle Elliott, the director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center, poses for a portrait on Friday, October 1, 2021. Elliott began his role in September 2021.

More snow is possible, too, if everything lines up perfectly. 

"Saturday will be a 'thread-the-needle' type of event," Elliott said. "It'll be winter's last truly arctic air mass moving into Lancaster County." 

Most likely, he added, it would be a changeover from rain to snow, happening during daylight hours. 

Temperatures are expected to be a high near 46 on Saturday, but Elliott said that temps could plummet down near the 20s by late afternoon. 

By Sunday morning, temps could be in the high teens with wind chills near zero, he said. 

"We'll have another round of damaging winds," Elliott said of Saturday night, estimating that some wind gusts could be upward of 50 to 60 mph. For reference, peak winds on Monday topped out at 60 mph, according to data from the Lancaster Airport. 

"It is a truly wild week of weather," Elliott said. 

Beautiful Lancaster: Scenes from around the county showcase history, nature [photos]