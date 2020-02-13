A federal lawsuit against the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home alleges a former employee was sexually harassed by Andrew Scheid’s wife and that Scheid did nothing to stop it.

It’s the latest in a number of legal challenges against Scheid since December.

A New Jersey man worked as a funeral director at Scheid’s South Prince Street funeral home from September to December 2017, according to the lawsuit filed in November in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The employee alleges Joseline Scheid, who also goes by her maiden name, Joseline Paniagua, sexually harassed him “almost daily” during his three months at the funeral home.

He is seeking $150,000 in damages, plus lost compensation, court costs and attorney fees.

Lawyers for both sides did not respond to requests seeking comment Wednesday, the same day the case was scheduled for a status conference before a federal judge.

LNP | LancasterOnline does not identify people who are alleging sexual assault.

Efforts to reach Joseline Scheid in person and by phone for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful. Efforts to reach Andrew Scheid also were unsuccessful.

Allegations

In the lawsuit, the employee claims he complained about Joseline Scheid’s behavior to Andrew Scheid approximately six times over the course of several months, “but he did nothing to stop” it.

The employee claims Joseline Scheid grabbed his buttocks and penis on separate occasions from September through November 2017, according to the lawsuit.

On one occasion in September 2017, the employee alleges Joseline Scheid approached him dressed in her pajamas as he worked. He says she made an inappropriate remark to him, to which he responded by telling her never to speak to him like that again and never dress like that around him again.

Another incident notes Joseline Scheid “offered herself” to the employee while he was embalming a body and touched his penis over his preparation gown, according to the federal filing.

The lawsuit states the employee was “constructively discharged from his position on or about December 18, 2017.” The employee resigned from the funeral home in December 2017, according to an email he sent to Joseline Scheid.

“There are too many things going on that I cannot tolerate any longer. The list is long, and I’m not going to get into a lengthy email,” he wrote.

Later in the message, the employee thanked Joseline Scheid and wrote, “It was a pleasure working with everyone,” before wishing her a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

According to court records, the Scheids have not responded to the allegations. The employee filed his lawsuit in November.

Other legal challenges

The Department of State filed a formal disciplinary action against Andrew Scheid on Dec. 19 related to 30 violations of state law among 10 cases. Violations included keeping a body unembalmed and unrefrigerated for three days, not returning cremated remains to families and subscribing signatures on funeral service contracts, among other allegations.

On Jan. 16, the Pennsylvania State Board of Funeral Directors ordered an immediate temporary suspension of the licenses for Scheid and his funeral homes. The suspension was ordered after the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office recovered four bodies and numerous cremated remains from Scheid’s Manor Township funeral home Jan. 14.

The Jan. 14 action came at the direction of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, which is investigating Scheid and his funeral homes.

Scheid was forced to relinquish his funeral home director and facilities certificates.

(Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home is not affiliated with Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services).

