A $4.7 million road-widening project on Route 23 will temporarily keep motorists from making left turns on a stretch of the road in Upper Leacock Township later this month, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The closure, which is set to be in place from May 16 to May 20, will not allow eastbound motorists on Route 23 to turn left onto Quarry Road or westbound motorists on Route 23 to turn left onto Hellers Church Road, PennDOT said.

Motorists will have to use Route 772 to East Main Street to Bushong Road to get to Quarry Road, and Route 772 to Horsehoe Road to get to Hellers Church Road, PennDOT said.

The main contractor for the project is Woodstown, New Jersey-based Richard E. Pierson Construction Co. Inc.

The work includes fully rebuilding and widening a portion of Route 23 to accommodate a center-turn lane, and new drainage infrastructure and sidewalks, according to PennDOT.

Information about infrastructure projects in Lancaster County can be found at PennDOT’s District 8 website.