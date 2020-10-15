The principal of Lancaster’s Wickersham Elementary School is expected to become Columbia Borough School District's next superintendent.

If approved by the school board tonight, Ashley Mercado would take over as the district's superintendent on Jan. 1, 2021. Mercado has been the principal at Wickersham, a 430-student school in the School District of Lancaster, since 2014.

"We're quite excited," Columbia Borough school board Vice President Kathleen Hohenadel said in a short phone conversation this afternoon.

An official introduction will occur at tonight's meeting, which starts at 6 and will be streamed online here.

Mercado's initial annual base salary as superintendent would be $120,000. Strickler is making $107,000 a year.

A "breaking" addition to tonight's agenda, according to Hohenadel, is a motion to accept the terms of current Superintendent Tom Strickler's administrative leave.

The board will vote to name Gregory McGough, the district's director of curriculum, as interim superintendent until Strickler's contract expires Dec. 31.

In May, the board voted to consider Strickler's replacement instead of renewing his contract, despite a wave of pushback from the community, including Columbia Mayor Leo Lutz and Lancaster Chamber President Tom Baldrige. The board then chose the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 to conduct the search.

Originally, Strickler said he would not apply for the superintendent position if the board opted to consider replacing him. However, Strickler later said he changed his mind and would apply.

Strickler did not immediately return a phone call this afternoon.