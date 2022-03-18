At Thursday’s prison board meeting, regular attendee Jonathon Fox wanted to know why John Burkhart, the ex-head of the county’s Drug Task Force charged Tuesday with stealing $200,000 cash seized in drug cases, was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

That meant Burkhart did not have to put up any money and spent no time in jail on the charges.

Yet, Fox noted, the same district judge who presided over Burkhart’s post-arrest hearing — Bruce Roth — initially set bail at $1 million for several people arrested in September 2020 during protests after a fatal police shooting in Lancaster, landing them in jail for a time.

“Why is there such a dichotomy in bail?” Fox asked.

LNP | LancasterOnline looked into the matter.

Bail is intended to ensure a defendant shows up for court proceedings and to protect the community.

And that’s why Burkhart’s bail amount was reasonable, according to his attorney, Hobie Chrystle.

“Nobody who surrenders on a non-violent offense represents a flight risk or a danger to the community,” Chrystle said in an email Wednesday.

Some of the people arrested during and after the protests were charged with riot and arson. Bail was reduced after defense attorneys petitioned the courts.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, which is prosecuting Burkhart, also had no issue with Burkhart’s bail amount.

“We had no objection to an unsecured amount as he is not a flight risk,” spokeswoman Molly Stieber said in an email Wednesday evening.

President Judge David Ashworth, who serves as the county court’s spokesman, told LNP when asked about the bail procedure in Burkhart’s case that the prosecution asked for unsecured bail and Roth “was given no reason to decide otherwise.”

Judges setting bail can consider 10 criteria under state law.

Among them: the crime charged, community ties, character and mental condition and whether a person has appeared at previous required proceedings.

If prosecutors think a district judge has set bail at too low a level to ensure a defendant shows up for proceedings or to protect the community, they can ask a county pleas court judge to increase bail. Similarly, if defendants think bail is too high, they can seek a reduction.

Burkhart’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 12 before Roth.

Fox got one positive response from a prison board member, besides some chatter amongst some people in the audience.

While noting that bail issues are not a prison board matter, county commissioner and prison board member Josh Parsons told Fox at Thursday’s meeting that he agreed with him.

“I’ve been very outspoken on this case and I agree with you: bail should have been set higher in this case. That’s just my opinion,” said Parsons, a former assistant district attorney. “... Very serious charges that impacted the community. But obviously, I wasn’t the judge.”