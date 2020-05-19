The nursing home industry was in financial trouble long before a pandemic hit Lancaster County.

About 65% of nursing home residents rely on Medicaid, according to AARP, and homes are losing money on them, associations representing the facilities in Pennsylvania and across the United States have said for years. They warned that the situation was increasingly unsustainable and was hurting their ability to pay competitive wages.

The case for increasing Medicaid funding was clear, Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said in 2019 after a second review of the state’s oversight of homes (the first was in 2016). Good care for older adults is expensive and difficult to find in many parts of the state, and an elder care crisis was looming, DePasquale said.

Now, as nursing homes’ COVID-19 toll climbs, facilities are grappling with new problems on top of pre-existing funding conditions.

There is a correlation between a facility’s Medicaid funding gap and its “respective level of preparedness” for an event like this pandemic, Lancaster County Office of Aging Executive Director Lon Wible said. Medicaid “has simply not kept pace with the expanding older adult population and nursing facility costs.”

‘Time to reprioritize needs’

Lancaster County has 32 nursing homes: 12 for-profit and 20 nonprofit. A federal star system shows all but seven are rated average or better, with one star being worst and five stars being best.

At last report Friday, 218 coronavirus deaths had been reported at 16 of the homes or retirement communities. Deaths were reported at one- and five-star, for-profits and nonprofits alike.

Medicaid is a joint state-federal program that pays homes to care for residents who cannot pay for care on their own. In Pennsylvania, older adults and people with disabilities account for 78% of Medicaid spending.

The most recent funding analysis, in 2017-18, was commissioned by LeadingAge PA, an association that represents nonprofit homes. It found that on average, care cost $312.49 per day but Medicaid paid only $264.64, resulting in a daily gap of nearly $50 and an annual loss of $17,000 per Medicaid resident. The gap was bigger for nonprofits — nearly $30,000 per resident per year, because the care they provide is generally more expensive.

Overall, the analysis found, nursing homes’ Medicaid losses for the year totaled more than $54 million in Lancaster County.

The most recent Medicaid coverage data from the state, from July 2017 through June 2018, combined with the federal star rating system, show notable differences between nonprofit and for-profit homes here.

On for-profits: The state didn’t show information for one small home that had recently changed hands. For the 11 others, the percentage of bed days Medicaid paid for ranged from 67% to 88%. Seven currently have one or two stars, two have three stars, and three have four or five stars.

On the county’s 20 nonprofits: the percentage of bed days Medicaid paid for ranged from 0% to 65%. The only exception was Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, a small five-star home where Medicaid paid for 79% of bed days. Of the rest, 16 have five stars, two have four stars and one has three stars.

“Perhaps the spotlight now on nursing facilities will be enough to convince funders this is the time to reprioritize needs and apportion additional monies to these essential service areas,” Wible wrote.