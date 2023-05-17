Journalists are trained, and at times reminded through mistakes, to follow the old adage: “Read the fine print.”

Lancaster County’s website after 11 p.m. Tuesday night showed “100%” of precincts had reported results for the May 16 primary elections. But next to that 100% figure, the website gives a caveat: “100% of (voting) districts at least partially returned.” Emphasis added.

Christa Miller, the county elections director, explained Wednesday that election officials Tuesday night uploaded more than 16,000 mail-in ballots from across the county around 10 p.m.

An hour later, election officials had uploaded all mail-in ballots and most in-person voting results from the county’s 240 precincts — but not all of them.

Despite the website saying 100% of precincts had reported election results at 11 p.m., some results from those precincts tallied only mail-in ballots, Miller said.

After midnight, when LNP | LancasterOnline had already finalized its Wednesday edition, the county uploaded results from several remaining polling locations that handed in their results to county officials later than others Tuesday night.

Miller did not know Wednesday which precincts were the latecomers, but the updated results changed the outcome of several local races in Lancaster city, Manheim Borough, Columbia School District and Little Britain and Salisbury townships.

No election results are official until the county board of elections certifies them. That happens only after every vote has been adjudicated and accounted for. Election boards have just under three weeks to send certified results to the secretary of state, according to the Pennsylvania election code.

The delay is mainly due to military and overseas voters, who have a week after an election to return their ballots. Election officials also need time to pore over provisional ballots. Voters can use a provisional ballot as a fail-safe when they’re not able to vote normally.

But historically those ballots, counted days after polls close, are too few to affect even local races.

