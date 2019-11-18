Why is Manheim not in Manheim Township? Why doesn't Lancaster have a county-wide composting program? [We the People]

LancasterOnline is answering your questions through We the People, a public-powered journalism project.

You ask, you vote, and our reporters find the answers.

Here are a few answers to questions that have not yet made it to the voting round.

The voting round will be held next Monday.

If you have a question about something in or around Lancaster County, submit it below. Your question may be featured in a future article.

Submit your email to start asking your question.

"Why is Manheim Township called that when it doesn't border Manheim at all?"

Manheim Township, incorporated in 1729, was one of the first townships established in Lancaster County, along with 14 other townships that still exist today.

The other townships are Caernarvon, Conestoga, Donegal, Drumore, Earl, Hempfield, Lampeter, Lancaster, Leacock, Martic, Sadsburg, Salisbury and Warwick.

With the exception of Salisbury, all other townships have modified their borders with time, according to a book, "From the Beginning: A History of Manheim Township" by C. Nat Netscher.

Immigrant farmers from Germany settled in Manheim Township soon after it was established.

Manheim Township was named after the German town, Mannheim, according to Netscher.

Later, settlers would make their homes in northern Lancaster County.

Rapho Township, the land where Manheim Borough originated, split from Donegal Township in 1741 and was incorporated, or run by its own local government.

Farmers would go on to settle in present-day Manheim Borough in the 1760s, though the borough was not incorporated until 1838.

In short, Manheim Township was settled and named first, and Manheim Borough was settled later by different people. And though they have the same name, and were named after the same German town, they are two entirely different entities.

Question submitted by Hollie M.

"Why isn't there a food composting program for our residents?"

Largely, Lancaster County does not have the infrastructure to support a large-scale, county-wide composting operation, says Kathryn Sandoe, Chief Commercial Officer of LCSWMA, Lancaster's waste management organization.

Proposing this plan and bringing it to fruition would take a lot of change, said Sandoe in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline. This would mean passing county-wide legislation that mandates a uniform food composting program to be followed by all of Lancaster County's 67 municipalities, much like Act 101 that mandates trash and recycling.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Even if legislature were to pass, there would be several operations to implement.

Sandoe breaks it into three categories:

From Kathryn Sandoe: "Participation – Residents would need to separate their food waste from other recycling and trash, and it’s typically only certain types (ex: no meat) and must be free from contaminants. However, we’re already battling contamination in the recycling bin, so this would add another layer.



Collection – Haulers would need more/different trucks to collect this material. Adding this service would likely increase rates, as it means more trucks, drivers, and collection routes.



Processing – The county would need transfer/processing facilities (ex: digesters) to handle the material, which requires considerable financial and human capital investment for the siting, permitting, construction, and operation. This would also contribute to an increased service cost." Note: These are Sandoe's words, verbatim.

While there isn't a universal food composting program in Lancaster County, there are ways to compost food in your own home.

Previous reporting from LNP | LancasterOnline says that home composting is as easy or as difficult as someone wants to make it. It can be as simple as having a pile of food scraps in one's backyard, or as involved as getting a special composting bin.

Here are tips from Planet Natural, a research center that focuses on organic gardening, for making the perfect home compost bin.

Here are a few more tips from HGTV, which talk about the variability of home composting.

Sometimes, organizations like LCSWMA will host home composting classes. Be on the lookout for these types of events on our community calendar.

Question submitted by Katie R.

For more We the People