While many regions across the country struggle with the after effects of the pandemic and concern about the future direction of the economy, downtown Lancaster’s experienced a summer of construction, with more to come.

As of January 2023, there were 14 city apartment projects proposed or under construction that call for at least 50 residential units.

So, we asked some prominent local figures in and around the business property development: What’s the attraction to downtown Lancaster?

John Meeder, veteran developer:

“My company started in the mid-’80s, that’s when I started working downtown. It was dead. The downtown was in the worst position it probably has ever been in. It was really about two or three people that made a huge impact on the downtown. Ed Drogaris, myself and Rob Ecklin. If you would take a downtown city map and color in the properties the three of us have done over the years, it would be a significant coverage downtown. Then you have the big things like the convention center … Why is it good now? It’s because of the people who have been working at it, and people who worked on it way before I did.”

John Spidaliere, real estate broker and Lancaster City Historical Commission member:

“Historically here is what happened. … Charlie Smithgall got elected mayor. Charlie’s focus was city pride. Nobody took that seriously at the beginning nor did they understand what it meant. What it meant was pick up your trash, get along with your neighbors. Be proud of being a Lancastrian. At the time it was tough. I remember a story about the first First Friday. There was one gallery in town. Lancaster Gallery on Queen Street … They went there and went to DipCo. (Lancaster Dispensing Co). It was raining. That was the first First Friday. Charlie set all of that up. … Charlie was like, ‘We’re going to go for the environment and go for the arts.’ .. So we now have an art city.”

Jim Shultz, veteran developer:

“Location, location, location. … The way you make money is location. What Lancaster has got going for it is it’s a great community within a great county. … Fulton Theater is putting on production after production. Ability of culture and arts. (Former Mayor) Rick Gray and all the stuff his staff tried to do. One of the biggest changes they did was put in art row on North Prince Street. … On top of that, I think Lancaster has tremendous leadership within the community, it comes down to people, whether it’s developers, city leaders, they began to realize things could be done without taking credit for them. There is really little politics that takes place. Other cities have a lot of politics that play out.”

Blaze Cambruzzi, managing director of True Commercial Realty, adjunct professor at Millersville University:

“The last 15 years we have been in an economically friendly market, back to the financial crisis in 2008, interest rates dropped, we’ve had challenges but we have had a good economy. Every time interest rates go down, underlying asset values go up. When that happens you have the creation of equity and you have the ability to borrow and reinvent towards expansion, growth and so forth. … Lancaster as a city has an organized grid. Go to York City and you won’t find that grid. We could argue the center of York City isn’t Continental Square, but it’s over here or over there, they have lit a lot of little fires in multiple places. The reason it’s possible in Lancaster is because we have an organized grid.”

Rob Ecklin, veteran developer:

“There are other cities that struggle. We looked at doing things outside of Lancaster. We’d love to duplicate our model elsewhere in other downtowns of this size with historic properties. But I wouldn’t invest in York, Harrisburg or Reading. Why not? I don’t know their complete stories, but I don’t think they have the fabric we do, or the core group of people we do, or the planning we’ve had. I don’t think they’ve put it all together.”

Danene Sorace, Lancaster city mayor:

“I always think about government as enabling an environment for people to live their lives. We want the city to be clean. We want it to be safe. We want there to be services delivered efficiently and effectively. We don’t want you to think much about local government. We want it to just work. That’s what people want. … Developers are coming to Lancaster because we have created an effective, enabling environment for people to want to live here, and because people want to live here, they need housing.”

Ben Lesher, developer:

“Two words. Rent growth. When I worked for Ed (Drogaris) 2011 to 2013, he had done a lot of adaptive reuse. He had the nicest new apartments in the city. When we speak for residential rental, he was at $1.30 per square foot at that point. That’s per month. So if it’s a 1,000 square foot apartment that would be $1,300 a month. What happened with Stadium Row (Lesher’s recent apartment complex near Clipper Magazine Stadium), it’s the first all new construction market rate in Lancaster in 60 years. It’s the first large new construction project to hit that $2 per square foot. It’s artificial but it’s a bellwether benchmark. … That’s where places like Harrisburg and York have seen rent growth, but it’s not where Lancaster is.”

Gary Weaver, veteran architect:

“There’s a physical character to the city of Lancaster that’s charming and appealing. People like it. There’s a vibrancy in the city now where there is a demand for housing. I would have to say if we didn’t have commissions that are reviewing the character and quality of buildings being built, we might lose that character. And maybe it becomes a less desirable place.”

Randy Harris, former executive director of Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster, current LancasterHistory staff member:

“The preservation ethic has taken root. The back-and-forth over what’s important, what’s significant to preserve and how do we do that? It’s an evolutionary process. There’s going to be give-and-take and wins and losses. But I think most everybody is onboard with how important the architectural heritage is. … Why do people spend thousands of dollars to go to Europe to see crumbling castles and narrow streets of cobblestone and all that? Because this is touchstone. It’s a physical connection to where we’ve been so we know where we are and it gives you a better idea of where we’re going.”