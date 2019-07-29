Why do Amish people marry on Thursdays? Who was the last Democrat to represent Lancaster County in Congress? [We the People]

LancasterOnline is answering your questions through We the People, a public-powered journalism project. You ask, you vote and our reporters find the answers.

Why do the Amish get married on Thurdays and not on a Saturday when they have off of work?

Plain folk actually have quite a few wedding customs that differ from non-Plain weddings.

Amish weddings typically occur on either Tuesdays or Thursdays, as those are the least-busy days of the farming week.

The community needs a full day to prepare and clean up for the event. Weddings aren't celebrated on Mondays and Saturdays, as it's considered sacrilegious to have to work or clean on Sundays, according to LancasterPa.com.

Weddings are also typically held in November, as the farms require more tending during harvest seasons in the spring, summer and fall; the chances for inclement weather are too great during the winter.

LNP reporter Erin Negley wrote a story about Amish marriage customs; read more here.

Question submitted by Daniel S.

Who was the last Democrat to represent Lancaster County in the US Congress, and when was that?

Lancaster County is currently in Pennsylvania's 11th district. Until 2013, our county was in the 16th district.

LNP reporter Tim Stuhldreher details Pennsylvania's 2013 redistricting in this article.

Lancaster County's list of former representatives consists of a long line of Republicans, both when we were in the 16th district, and now that we're in the 11th district.

Our area's last Democratic representative was Thomas Scanion, who was elected in 1943 and stayed in office until 1945.

Before that was Democrat John Lesher, who was the county's representative from 1913 to 1921.

Republican Lloyd Smucker has been Lancaster County's representative since 2017.

Question submitted by Tyler M.

