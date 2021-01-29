Today, Pennsylvania reported Lancaster County had amassed an additional 967 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

If those cases were all reported since Thursday afternoon, that would shatter the previous one-day total of 720, a record hit on Dec. 4.

However, Friday's case number is high because of backlog testing, not actual one-day test reports, according to Maggi Barton, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

"Today, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery Northampton, and York counties certainly had the most increases due to this backlog," Barton said. "A little over 500 cases reported in Lancaster County today were a result of the backlog in reporting cases."

The backlog came from antigen testing from urgent care centers, reported a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

There will be more backlog reported in the next few days, according to the press release.

This week, Lancaster County has reported one-day case counts in the 200-300 range. Today's total, without the backlog, would be in the 400s.