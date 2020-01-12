This week, Lancaster Watchdog explains why so many utility poles around Lancaster County are taped together.

Bundles of poles

Hanging poles, broken poles, strapped polls — Watchdog has covered them all this year. One reader recently wrote about the issues of bundled poles and their potential dangers.

That same reader added that the bundled poles “inhibit clear views when pulling onto roadways and otherwise are an eyesore.”

But why does this keep happening, and why aren’t the old poles immediately replaced?

Well, it all has to do with the wires they’re meant to hold up.

Every utility pole has a central owner, but other utility companies (usually cable companies) can install wires on those same poles if allowed.

Let’s take PPL, for instance. Many of its poles have multiple company cables attached. When poles break or need to be replaced, PPL moves over its cables seamlessly, but it can’t do the same for the other lines.

“PPL is not authorized to move communication cables attached to our poles that are owned by other companies,” PPL spokeswoman Jessica Baker told Watchdog. “In order to stabilize the old pole until cables are moved, our workers will often support the old pole to the new pole to make it safe for the public.”

That’s the bundling of poles that so many readers see.

So how is the message passed to other companies to move their lines?

Baker said they all use a program called the National Joint Use Notification System. PPL registers every pole it owns onto the database, along with the companies with attached cables.

Once PPL installs a new pole, a notification is sent through the system for companies to move their cables to the new pole. They are contacted one at a time to ensure the cables are replaced and attached in the same order as the previous pole, according to Baker.

The changes could take months for all of the companies to move their cables over, but once it is done, PPL is notified through the National Joint Use Notification System to remove the old pole.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to LancasterOnline. com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

For more Lancaster Watchdog