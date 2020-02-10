Why are some businesses in Lancaster County closed on Mondays? Owners weigh in [We the People]

LancasterOnline is answering your questions through We the People, a public-powered journalism project.

"Why are so many Lancaster businesses, especially restaurants, closed on Mondays? Sunday is obvious, but Mondays remain a bit of a mystery to me."

Many businesses in the county, both in and around Lancaster city, are closed during some combination of Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays.

The reasons vary based on the respective business; some owners cite work-life balance, while others feel that being off on Mondays helps their business thrive in other ways.

Here are the reasons that these 8 businesses are closed on Mondays, according to their owners.

Owner of Issei Noodle

"Our family has 20+ years of experience in the food and service industry, and and have found that the longevity of the company is only as good as the longevity of the owners and the employees... and the quality of food that we produce is directly related to the quality of life that we allow ourselves and our staff to enjoy outside of the restaurant. It is difficult to achieve a good balance between work-and-life when you are constantly “at service” to hundreds of people every single day, so we believe that taking Mondays off (when everybody else is typically open) allows us to go out and be the ones served!"

Kate Martin, co-owner of Shot & Bottle

"Downtown Lancaster tends to be a little quiet during weekdays, especially Monday night! We find that it’s the best day of the week for us to close and recuperate our staff and ourselves after a busy weekend. It also allows time for things like maintenance, giving the kitchen equipment a break, and planning staff events"

Rachel Adams, owner of Rachel's Cafe & Creperie

"Basically it's this simple: everyone deserves a day off! It is the slowest day of the week for most restaurants that are open; so it's the day that makes the most sense for us to be closed. In this business we can't really have weekends like 'normal' people since they're such busy days for restaurants, so we take Mondays as our weekend."

Anthony Morgan, owner and operator of Black Gryphon

"Being an owner/operator, like most of the mom and pop shops in Central Pa, causes you to have very little free time. So, that is one of the reasons why we are closed on a Monday/Tuesday. Also, we believe that our small long time crew deserves to have a life and a weekend so they can have free time and chance to do things instead of being off different days each week. Also, being closed Mondays allows us to do many fundraisers, pairing dinners, tastings, speakeasy night, pop markets, etc to support the local community. I know that in Central Pa, [many chain restaurants] look at employees as a commodity, so being open 7 days a week, 365 days out of the year, is a fine model for them, but [definitely] not for us."

Christina Maldonado, owner of Upohar LLC

"Since we are a small business, we find that Sundays and Mondays are the best days to prepare everything for the week while accommodating staff schedules."

Susan Louie, co-owner of Citronelle

"it is just slower on Mondays in general. Most people are just starting their work weeks or school. The last thing on their minds is going out to dinner, so that would be the main reason."

Ryan Mock, brewer at Funk Brewing

"We are closed on Mondays for a couple reasons. The first is that there aren't a lot of people that go out on Mondays so we were always unsure of the return we would see. The second reason we are closed [Mondays and Tuesdays] is due to that fact that we have an operating brewery and distillery in the building. Being closed gives us the ability to do a lot of work in the building that might interrupt the flow of service to our customers or the ability for the brewers and distillers to work without interruption from others."

Denise Campbell, manager of The Loft

"We do not have enough employees to rotate shifts. We close on Mondays (and Sundays) to allow everyone to have equal time off. Friday's and Saturdays are our busiest days, while Mondays were always our slowest (we used to be open 6 days a week)--so it's nice to have the 2 day break when we're the most tired."

Editor's note: Quotes have been edited and condensed for clarity.

Question submitted by Greg H.

