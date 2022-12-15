A Philadelphia father was gunned down in his own car around 11 a.m. on Nov. 30 in a Columbia neighborhood during what is described as a drug deal gone bad, and his friend lived to tell the tale.

Dawayne Lucas, 36, was shot in the leg on Nov. 30 on the 200 block of North Second Street after witnessing the death of his friend, Lamar Lewis, 41, in his Dodge Challenger.

Just short of two weeks later, police took James Pilgrim, 29, into custody, arresting him on outstanding warrants for a June drug charge and a November robbery charge, both out of Lancaster. As of Dec. 15, the district attorney’s office said it’s reviewing the investigation and charges are forthcoming.

Lucas agreed to meet with LNP | LancasterOnline outside Hinkle's, a well-known restaurant in Columbia. He appeared relaxed and friendly, and once inside, he was greeted with words of love and encouragement which continued while he sipped hot coffee and talked about the shooting.

Lucas said he wasn’t planning to spend time with Lewis on the day of the shooting.

According to Lucas, Lewis seemed distraught when he showed up at Lucas' Walnut Street home to ask for directions to a nearby Turkey Hill. Lucas got into Lewis’ car to show him the route, but when they arrived, Lewis called Pilgrim to discuss where to meet.

“I started asking myself, ‘Why are we here? Why am I here?’ ” Lucas said.

The shooting in Columbia on Nov. 30 is one of six in the past 18 days in Lancaster County. Six people have died, including Lewis, and five have been injured, including Lucas.

Lucas met Lewis in early November through mutual friends, introducing himself as “Black.” Lucas didn't know him by any other name until after the shooting, he said.

Lucas knew Lewis was a drug dealer, but he said he wasn’t involved with that part of Lewis’ life. Lucas has a criminal history since 2005, involving drug, theft, disorderly conduct, and simple assault that he spent time in prison for. Lucas's record has been clean since 2014.

As for Pilgrim, Lucas met him the night before the shooting when Pilgrim stopped by his house to see Lewis.

According to Lucas, Lewis was living in and out of hotels in York at the time.

With Lucas in his car, Lewis drove to North Second Street to park for Pilgrim to join them. Lucas said he got out so Pilgrim could sit in the passenger seat and waited in front of the car, assuming Pilgrim would leave in a few minutes, and that Lewis would then take him home.

The shooting

Lucas said he heard the two men laughing, so he thought whatever business they had was over. But then, he heard a gunshot.

Lucas knew Lewis owned a gun, so he initially assumed Lewis shot himself accidentally. But when he saw Lewis gasping for air and his eyes getting big, he said he instinctively ran.

Lucas ran about a block, but after seeing no one coming to help, he cautiously walked back to help his friend, he said. When Lucas approached the car, he saw Pilgrim with his back to the windshield, grabbing objects in the car and stuffing them in his pockets. Pilgrim yelled at Lewis to “Give me your gun!”

Then, Pilgrim yelled at Lucas to open the door, and when Pilgrim was out of the way, Lucas tried to get into the car to help Lewis, but Pilgrim shot him in the leg, he said.

“The first thing I do is look at my leg, and I didn’t see anything, so I thought ‘Did I really get shot?’” Lucas said. “But when I felt the back of my leg, that’s when I saw the blood on my hands and started screaming for someone to call 911.”

Lucas said he reached into his pocket to get his phone but realized the bullet had destroyed his phone. Not having a way to call for help, Lucas limped across the street to flag down a car, he said. When he was successful, he limped back to Lewis’ car, planning to tell him the ambulance was on its way, but he said Lewis was already slumped over.

“That’s when I got real dizzy,” Lucas said. “I don’t remember me even hitting the ground … I do remember two officers lifting me up and directing me back. Next thing I know, I’m in the hospital.

Fourteen people died by homicide in 2021 in Lancaster County, up slightly from 13 in 2020. Since 2000, the county has averaged about a dozen homicides a year.

For the Columbia shooting, as part of the investigation, officers said they reviewed video from several private cameras near the scene which showed the Challenger parking in the 200 block of North Second Street. It shows a man walking toward the Challenger, then running away onto Avenue F. Lucas can also be seen flagging down a motorist to call 911.

Pilgrim admitted to investigators that he shot Lewis and another man during a drug transaction, according to the district attorney's office.

Investigators said they identified Pilgrim in the video through features such as facial tattoos. They also determined Pilgrim was living in a home in the 300 block of North Second Street which is less than a block from where the shooting happened.

Lucas spent the night in the hospital, and even though he was discharged the next day, he has injuries that could last a lifetime.

A little over two weeks after he was shot, the bullet is still in his leg and could remain there for the rest of his life, Lucas said; his doctor told him removing it could cause further injuries because it’s so close to his femoral artery. Lucas now uses a cane to walk. The injury causes him difficulty with walking, sleeping and even sitting comfortably.

“I’m trying to bear with it,” Lucas said. “In lots of pain everyday, everynight. Everytime I close my eyes, I witness everything."

In hiding

Lucas said he was relieved when Pilgrim was arrested. Being born and raised in Columbia, he said he wants the neighborhood to be safe again.

“For somebody like him, I believe he should be locked up,” Lucas said. “He is heartless. I find him a truly heartless person.”

With the large number of shootings in the area recently, Lucas said he went into hiding when he got out of the hospital, staying with his brother in York. He said he didn’t know if Pilgrim was involved in the other shootings around Lancaster County, and he didn't know whether he would be a target.

One of Lucas’ biggest concerns was his 10-year-old daughter, whose school went into lockdown during the shooting. With his phone destroyed and not having her number memorized, he didn’t have a way to contact her at the hospital. When he was discharged, Lucas saw her briefly, but he said he decided she would be safer with her mother until the shooter was caught.

“She’s my angel… She was the true start of my turnaround in life,” Lucas said. “I’m grateful for that little girl. She changed me from someone that I used to be until now.”

Lucas said he still feels bad that he couldn’t do more to help Lewis. He never met Lewis’ family, but he knew he was a father and had a baby on the way.

“I still can’t believe he’s gone,” Lucas said. “One minute, he’s there, and now, he’s gone, especially in front of my eyes.”

Lucas said he remembers Lewis as a great friend, despite knowing him only a few weeks. When Lucas lost his job at Boost Mobile in Columbia because the store closed, Lewis started helping him pay rent for the house he has lived in for two years. Because they had only recently met, Lucas was struck by Lewis’ act of kindness.

Lucas said over time, he was hoping to return the favor to Lewis by encouraging him to make different decisions in his life.

“He had a great personality and a great heart,” Lucas said. “He was a great guy with the wrong lifestyle."