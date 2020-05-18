Lancaster County has assembled a task force of representatives from local health organizations, as well as the senior community and elected officials to help steer the county's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The task force holds a weekly phone call on the state of COVID-19 in Lancaster County and how best to address it.
Participants include representatives from:
Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s Office
Emergency Health Services Federation
Hospital Association of PA
Lancaster Area Senior Services
Lancaster City
LGH/UPenn Medicine
PA Department of Health PEMA Liaison
Rep. Bryan Cutler’s Office
United Way/Partnership of Public Health
UPMC Lititz
Wellspan Ephrata
The county is also relying on assistance from a public health emergency adviser, Edwin Hurston, hired as a consultant by Lancaster County in April.