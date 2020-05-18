County Meeting 18.jpg

Edwin A. Hurston, Lancaster County's public health emergency adviser speaks during a weekly safety meeting held by Lancaster County officials at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

 Suzette Wenger

Lancaster County has assembled a task force of representatives from local health organizations, as well as the senior community and elected officials to help steer the county's response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The task force holds a weekly phone call on the state of COVID-19 in Lancaster County and how best to address it.

Participants include representatives from:

Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s Office

Emergency Health Services Federation

Hospital Association of PA

Lancaster Area Senior Services

Lancaster City

LGH/UPenn Medicine

PA Department of Health PEMA Liaison

Rep. Bryan Cutler’s Office

United Way/Partnership of Public Health

UPMC Lititz

Wellspan Ephrata

The county is also relying on assistance from a public health emergency adviser, Edwin Hurston, hired as a consultant by Lancaster County in April.

Tags