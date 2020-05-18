Lancaster County has assembled a task force of representatives from local health organizations, as well as the senior community and elected officials to help steer the county's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The task force holds a weekly phone call on the state of COVID-19 in Lancaster County and how best to address it. Participants include representatives from: Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s Office Emergency Health Services Federation Hospital Association of PA Lancaster Area Senior Services Lancaster City LGH/UPenn Medicine PA Department of Health PEMA Liaison Rep. Bryan Cutler’s Office United Way/Partnership of Public Health UPMC Lititz Wellspan Ephrata The county is also relying on assistance from a public health emergency adviser, Edwin Hurston, hired as a consultant by Lancaster County in April.