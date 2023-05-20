If we were to create a Mount Rushmore of Lancaster on, say, Chiques Rock or up in the Welsh Mountains, who should be on it?

We’ve created a list of significant Lancastrians — or border residents who had a significant impact on our county and culture — for you to choose from. Some were born here and some just called Lancaster County home.

We’ve got the big names, such as Congressman Thaddeus Stevens and his confidant Lydia Hamilton Smith, inventor William Chester Ruth, former President James Buchanan and Olympian Barney Ewell. There are also lesser-known choices like Romayne Bridgett, Mimi Griffin and Bruce Sutter. What about folks like Jim Furyk, Jonathan Groff and Kristen Wiig? How about Johnny Weir?

And, of course, Hans Herr must be on the list.

Should we include historically important but fantastical creatures? Should the Albatwitch be officially enshrined on Chiques Rock? The Belsnickel?

Hans Herr

A list of suggestions for notable Lancaster County figures has to start with Hans Herr. After all, the county’s roots start with him. Herr, largely considered the first settler in Lancaster County, was born in 1639 in Switzerland and was the first Mennonite bishop to emigrate to the United States. He and a group of other Mennonite men arranged plans with William Penn to colonize land in Pennsylvania. The Hans Herr House is the oldest extant dwelling on the settlement, 10,000 acres granted in October 1710 to nine Mennonite men. It is believed to be the home Herr shared with his wife, Elizabeth, and which generations lived in until the 1900s. After that, it was used as a barn and storage shed, ultimately repaired and is now part of the 1719 Museum complex.

Barney Ewell

Barney Ewell, the only Lancaster County resident ever to win an Olympic gold medal, is buried in Conestoga Memorial Park, according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives. Ewell, who died at age 78 in 1996, won dozens of national and international track and field titles and was likely the fastest man in the world at some point in the early 1940s. Unfortunately, he reached his prime as Adolf Hitler did. The Olympic games of 1940 and 1944, one or both of which could have been Ewell’s Olympics, were canceled because of World War II. Ewell got to the 1948 Olympics in London at age 30. He won gold in the 400 relay and silver in the 100 and 200 meters. Ewell was a member of the first graduating class of J.P. McCaskey High School in 1938, and the plaza at 101 North Queen St. in Lancaster city is named for him.

Thaddeus Stevens

Thaddeus Stevens, born in Vermont in 1792, was Lancaster’s U.S. congressman during the years before and after the Civil War. He had been an attorney in Gettysburg and then Lancaster and a member of the state House who was instrumental in saving public education in Pennsylvania in the 1830s. He was an abolitionist and civil rights activist and, with Lydia Hamilton Smith, a participant in the Underground Railroad. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1849-53 and again from 1859-68; he was a member of the Radical Republicans. He owned the ironworks at Caledonia Furnace in Adams County, which was burned by Confederate forces during the Civil War. Stevens, who had a club foot and used a cane and a special boot to walk, is considered by historians to be the architect of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which defined U.S. citizenship and extended citizens’ rights to the states. The 14th Amendment has been cited in cases over LGBTQ+ rights, civil rights and abortion rights. Stevens is seen as a driving force behind the 13th and 15th amendments, which outlawed slavery and gave African American men the right to vote, respectively. Stevens died at age 76 in 1868 and is buried in Shreiner-Concord Cemetery, which he chose because the cemetery was integrated. A bequest from Stevens’ will founded an orphans school in Lancaster that eventually became Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Lydia Hamilton Smith

Lydia Hamilton Smith was one of only a handful of successful African American businesswomen in Lancaster in the latter part of the 19th century. Born in Gettysburg in 1815 to an Irish father and biracial mother, she eventually married, moved to Harrisburg and had two sons. She used the legal system to extricate herself from the relationship with her husband and came to Lancaster with her sons to work for Thaddeus Stevens. While raising her sons as a single parent, she owned rental properties in Lancaster, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. She was the manager of Stevens’ household, was his political confidant, helped raise his nephews and was his caregiver through illness late in his life when he was achieving some of his greatest accomplishments in Congress. She helped manage Stevens’ estate and bought his house after his death. Recent scholarship shows she was savvy about using the legal system to sue those she felt were taking advantage of her in business. Members of the community testified to her importance in managing Stevens’ affairs in depositions taken as she contested Stevens’ will. A lifelong Catholic, she was active in St. Mary’s Church in Lancaster and is buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

James Buchanan

James Buchanan was the 15th president of the United States. Born in 1791, Buchanan was originally from Franklin County, but the Dickinson College graduate, lawyer and diplomat called Lancaster home. His longtime home, Wheatland, is now a museum at 1120 Marietta Ave., Lancaster. Until the 2020 election of President Joe Biden, he was the only president from Pennsylvania. He was the only president to remain a lifelong bachelor. A member of the emerging Democratic Party, his efforts to negotiate a compromise between the free and slave states failed to avert the Civil War. Buchanan also served as secretary of state from 1845 to 1849, and he served in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the Pennsylvania Legislature.

William Chester Ruth

At 41 years old, the Chester County-born William Chester Ruth opened his blacksmith shop in Gap as a free Black man, the son and grandson of slaves. With only primary schooling from his mother and his own ingenuity, he is credited with at least four patented inventions, most of which improved the safety and efficiency of farm equipment locally and in other states. He is widely believed to have invented many more devices, one of which is said to have had 47 patentable parts. White Pennsylvania German farmers in Lancaster County, many with common Amish names like Stoltzfus, were listed in his ledger of customers. These farmers, who could have gone to white men for their repairs, came to Ruth because he was nearby and known for his problem-solving skills. He ran the Ruth Ironworks Shop, which became a machine shop, and was a minister of the Church of Christ at Ercildoun.

C. Emlen Urban

Prolific Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban perhaps had more of a tangible and lasting impact on development than anyone else on this list. The Griest Building, Southern Market and the Watt & Shand department store, which is currently the Marriott at Penn Square and Lancaster County Convention Center, are among Urban’s most notable designs. He completed over 400 commissions, including residential properties, during his fruitful career. Born in 1863 in Conestoga Township, he was an 1880 graduate of Lancaster Boys High School. His works, which combined styles, bridged the Victorian era to the modern age.

Major Richard D. Winters

Richard “Dick” Winters rose to worldwide fame as leader of Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S Army, during World War II. His courageous leadership through combat later became the focus of the bestselling book and HBO miniseries “Band of Brothers.” Winters was born at Lancaster General Hospital on Jan. 21, 1918. The family lived briefly in New Holland before moving to Ephrata. In the late 1920s, the family moved to South West End Avenue in Lancaster. Winters became the commanding officer of Easy Company on D-Day, hours after his superior officer was killed. That day, he led 13 of his men in taking out German gunners that were decimating Allied troops in Carentan, France. Winters and his men eventually saw the end of the European campaign while occupying Adolf Hitler’s mountainside retreat, the Eagle’s Nest. Winters died Jan. 2, 2011, in Campbelltown, Lebanon County. He was 92 and lived a quiet life in the Hershey area.

Robert Fulton

Robert Fulton’s name is all over Lancaster County, but his influence stretches worldwide — from the depths of the submarine to the top of the steamboat’s smokestack. Fulton developed and marketed a steamboat, painted works of art, designed a submarine for Napoleon Bonaparte, configured canals in the U.S., and patented things such as a mill that cut marble and machines that spun flax into rope. He did all this in 49 years, before his death two centuries ago, on Feb. 24. Fulton's birthplace is a historic home in Little Britain Township, south of Quarryville.

William Whipper

Born in Lancaster County, abolitionist William Whipper became a successful Black businessman and used a literal railroad in his work for the Underground Railroad. By the late 1830s, Whipper and another Black businessman, Stephen Smith, were running Smith and Whipper Lumber Merchants in Columbia. The men used railroad cars that were transporting their lumber to secretly hide and transport freedom-seeking, formerly enslaved people to safer areas in and near Philadelphia.

Madeline Anderson

When Madeline Anderson released “Integration Report 1” in 1960, she became the first American Black woman to produce and direct a televised documentary. The film examined the struggle for Black equality in Alabama, Brooklyn and Washington, D.C. While Anderson now is a resident of Brooklyn, she returned to Lancaster in 2016 to participate in the 7th Ward History Oral Project, an effort to document the people and stories of the city’s Southeast quarter.

Brad Rutter

Brad Rutter, a Manheim Township High School graduate and a writer, director and producer in Los Angeles, is the top money-winner in game show history after a record-setting stint on “Jeopardy!” dating back to 2000. Rutter has won more than $5 million on the show, including in several tournaments and a competition against game show phenom Ken Jennings. The 45-year-old is one of 19 people to have been named to the National Academic Championship Hall of Fame in its 25-year history, and he lived in Lancaster County until 2009.

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff’s trip to Broadway started with his early acting days in Lancaster County. Groff grew up in Ronks and graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in 2003. His career highlights include his role as Jesse St. James in “Glee,” a voice-over role as Kristoff in “Frozen,” a role as King George III in the Broadway show “Hamilton,” and a lead role as Holden Ford in the Netflix crime drama “Mindhunter.” Groff will co-star as Franklin Shepard in the Stephen Sondheim musical “Merrily We Roll Along” on Broadway in the fall. For that role in the off-Broadway version of the show, he recently won the Outer Critics Circle Award and is nominated for the Drama Desk Award. The BBC announced earlier this month that Groff has been cast in a “key role” in the new season of the long-running British science fiction series “Doctor Who.” He starred in the thriller "Knock at the Cabin," the latest M. Night Shyamalan film.

John Darrenkamp

John Darrenkamp is a baritone opera singer who at one time was a leading artist with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. Born in Mount Joy, Darrenkamp began his career in 1957, according to a bio from the Harrisburg Choral Society. Darrenkamp serves as artistic director for Opera Lancaster and has performed and directed shows for the organization.

Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy, who led the Manheim Central Barons to the PIAA Class AAA playoffs in 1994 with a 26-game winning streak, a first-place AAA ranking and a No. 17 national ranking by USA Today, earned his first Super Bowl ring this year with the Kansas City Chiefs. Nagy, who was head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2021, was a star quarterback at Manheim Central and the University of Delaware, where he earned All-America honors. After college, he played six seasons in the Arena Football League. He began his coaching career in 2008 with the Philadelphia Eagles — the team that lost to the Chiefs this year — as a coaching intern. He spent five seasons in various coaching capacities with the Eagles under head coach Andy Reid. When Reid moved to Kansas City, Nagy followed and was part of the Chiefs coaching staff for five seasons before his stint in Chicago. Born in New Jersey, Nagy moved to Manheim as a child and also played basketball for the Barons.

Romayne Bridgett

Born in Mount Joy in 1928, Romayne Bridgett was a renowned musician, performer and teacher. Bridgett performed with Opera Lancaster, York and Lancaster symphony orchestras, Franklin & Marshall glee club and Millersville Chorus. She also taught at the Governor’s School for the Arts, Mid-Susquehanna School of the Arts and Harrisburg Area Community College. She earned numerous prizes in national and international vocal competition. Bridgett died in 2011. She was 82.

Taylor Kinney

Actor and model Taylor Kinney was born in 1981 in Neffsville and graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School in 2000. A star of the NBC drama "Chicago Fire," he has had roles in other shows including “The Vampire Diaries,” such movies as the Academy Award-nominated “Zero Dark Thirty.” Kinney, who frequently returns home to Lancaster and has invested in local businesses, was once engaged to Lady Gaga, who now references Lancaster in her Pennsylvania performances. Kinney is an investor in the Lancaster city establishment Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, which hosts independent and foreign films as well as other entertainment.

Bruce Sutter

Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter was born in Lancaster in 1953 and graduated from Donegal High School. Known for his revolutionary split-fingered fastball, Sutter spent most of his professional baseball career playing for the Chicago Cubs. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

James Hale Steinman and John Frederick Steinman

The John Frederick Steinman and James Hale Steinman Foundations were established in 1951 and merged to become the Steinman Foundation in 2014. The Steinman brothers were successful businessmen who lived in Lancaster County their entire lives. They seeded the private foundations primarily with their own funds to provide grants that would give back to the community. They were graduates of Yeates School, Hotchkiss School and Yale University. James Hale Steinman also graduated from the Pennsylvania School of Law.

The brothers’ myriad business and philanthropic contributions include publishing Lancaster Newspapers Inc. (predecessor of LNP Media Group), co-founding WGAL and working philanthropically with Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster General Hospital, the Lancaster County Community Chest, the Lancaster Boys’ Club, the Lancaster County Association for the Blind, Lancaster Country Day School, the Mental Health Association in Lancaster County, the Fulton Opera House, the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic and more. James Hale Steinman, additionally, was treasurer of the American Newspaper Publishers Association. The Steinman Foundation’s grant-making activities reflect the desire of the founders to help improve the quality of people’s lives through support for organizations with clear statements of purpose, well-defined programs, and strong and competent leadership.

Roy Clair and Gene Clair

Roy Clair and the late Gene Clair, who this year were both honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame, together founded the company that would become Clair Global, an anchor of what is now Rock Lititz. The company grew from just the two brothers to a global enterprise with 15 locations and thousands of employees around the world. In 1966, the brothers got their professional start by providing sound services for touring bands, including Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The Clairs were involved with Elvis Presley’s 1970s tours, Live Aid in the ’80s and many of the highest-grossing tours of all time. Roy Clair is retired and still lives in Lititz, and Gene Clair died in 2013.

The Belsnickel

The Belsnickel (also Belznickel or Pelznikel) is sort of a grimy Pennsylvania German version of St. Nicholas, or one of his companions. And he carries a whip. A 19th-century description calls the Belsnickel a “mischievous hobgoblin that makes his presence known to the people once a year by his cunning tricks of fairism.” Basically, the Belsnickel is a crotchety, fur-wearing, gift-giver with a penchant for threatening children who don’t behave with a switch-thrashing.

The Albatwitch

Legend has it there’s a small, hairy creature residing near Columbia that has a penchant for apples. The Albatwitch, Lancaster County’s very own local urban legend, has possible roots in both Germanic and Susquehannock Indian lore. It’s often described as a 3- to 5-foot-tall humanoid creature covered in black hair. Its name is a play on “apple snitch,” and the Albatwitch always carries apples and will throw cores at trespassers, according to legend. Every year since 2014, organizers in Columbia have put together an Albatwitch Day celebration to learn more about the elusive creature.

Tom Herr

Hempfield grad Tom Herr played 13 seasons in the majors, 10 of them with the St. Louis Cardinals. The second baseman was a member of three World Series teams, including the 1982 Cardinals team that beat the Brewers in seven games. His best season was 1985, when he hit. 302, drove in 110 runs, was an All-Star and finished fifth in the National League MVP voting. He was the first manager of the Lancaster Barnstormers and led the Stormers to their first Atlantic League championship in 2006.

Michael Tait

Lancaster County wouldn’t have nearly as many celebrity sightings as it does without Michael Tait, who founded Tait Towers — now known simply as Tait. The Lititz company is the live-event industry’s biggest provider of staging. While working as a bartender in a London bar, he met the manager of progressive rock giant Yes, which led to a gig as the band’s driver. He then worked as the band’s sound engineer and lighting designer and was the mastermind behind the group’s frequently copied rotating stage. Tait (the company) was the seed from which the sprawling arts campus Rock Lititz bloomed; the campus attracts celebrities like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and other major names. In 2021, the company opened the performance venue Mickey’s Black Box. In October 2022, Yes played a show there. Who doesn’t love a full-circle moment?

Evelyn Ay Sempier

Evelyn Ay Sempier was crowned Miss America in 1954. She was born in Ephrata in 1933 and graduated from Ephrata High School in 1951. Sempier won Miss Pennsylvania in 1953. Her victory as Miss America in 1954 was the last year before the pageant was televised. Sempier died in 2008.

Mimi Senkowski Griffin

Mimi Senkowski Griffin was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014. She was ESPN’s top women’s basketball analyst from 1983-99 and worked for CBS from 1985-91. In 1990, she became the first female color analyst on a men’s NCAA tournament game, as reported by fullcourt.com.

Griffin scored 1,168 points in her scholastic basketball career and as a senior in 1974, she helped Lancaster Catholic win a state championship. She played her freshman year of college ball at Delaware before spending her final three seasons at Pittsburgh.

Charles Demuth

Charles Demuth is a noted American artist. He was born in 1883 on Lime Street in Lancaster city. Demuth died in his Lancaster home in 1935. Throughout his career as an artist, his artwork was displayed in galleries throughout the U.S. His work is celebrated in Lancaster’s Demuth Museum, which opened in 1981. The museum is in the home where Demuth lived most of his life, 120 E. King St., Lancaster.

Leon ‘Buddy’ Glover

Leon “Buddy” Glover had a three decades-long career at the School District of Lancaster from 1971 to 2004. He became the district’s first Black principal in 1987 when he was hired to run what was then Hand Middle School (now called Jackson Middle School). graduated from McCaskey High School in 1967, then went on to play football and study history at Gettysburg College, where he was the only Black student to graduate in his class four years later. He earned a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Millersville University and a principal certificate and superintendent letter of eligibility from the University of Pennsylvania. He became known for his fervent pursuit to support kids from disadvantaged communities, even going so far as to walk or ride the bus to every incoming 10th grader’s house (when McCaskey served grades 10 to 12) to meet their families and discuss what the transition to high school would be like.

Jennifer Gareis

Jennifer Gareis is a 1988 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and a 1993 graduate of Franklin & Marshall College and is known for her roles on “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Young & the Restless.” She also represented New York in the Miss USA pageant in 1994 and placed in the top six. Gareis has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies, including “Miss Congeniality,” “Veronica Mars,” “Private Parts” and “Comedy Bang! Bang!”

Don Wert

Don Wert came out of New Providence to play nine seasons in the majors. He was a member of the World Series champion Detroit Tigers in 1968. His walk-off RBI single against the Yankees on Sept. 17, 1968, clinched the pennant for the Tigers. Considered one of the best fielding third baseman of his time, he finished 10th in the American League MVP voting in 1965 and was an all-star during the ’68 season. He doubled off Tom Seaver during the All-Star game. Wert’s highest batting average was .268 in 1966. Wert was beaned during the 1968 season by Cleveland pitcher Hal Kurtz. The pitch shattered his batting helmet. He was carried of the field and spent two nights in a hospital, as reported by John Milner at SABR.org. Wert batted just .179 the rest of the season and never batted above .225 in a season the rest of his career.

Johnny Weir

Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir spent his early years in Quarryville. Weir is a three-time U.S. national champion in men’s figure skating. He skated in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics (finishing fifth and sixth, respectively) and won a bronze medal at the World Figure Skating Championships. He and Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski are figure skating commentators for NBC, and provide analysis for the Winter Olympics and cultural commentary for the summer games. They've provided fashion commentary at events including the Academy Awards, and hosted a wedding cake competition on the Food Network. Weir has appeared on a number of TV game shows, playing to raise money for charity. As he retires from performing in ice shows after June tour dates in Japan, Weir will launch an elite skating academy in Delaware.

Gene Garber

Gene Garber pitched in 931 games over 19 seasons in major league baseball. All but nine of his appearances were in relief. The right-hander, who had a side-arm delivery, was selected by Pittsburgh in the 20th round of the 1965 draft and made his major league debut with the Pirates in 1965. He also pitched for the Royals, Phillies and Braves. Garber, who recorded 218 major league saves, was the Braves’ career leader in saves with 141 when he retired.

Simon Cameron

Simon Cameron was born in East Donegal Township in 1799. In 1845, he succeeded James Buchanan as U.S. senator for Pennsylvania. Cameron served as secretary of war under Abraham Lincoln for one year before resigning because of corruption. He died in Lancaster in 1889 at age 90. His former home is now Cameron Estate Inn at 1855 Mansion Lane in Mount Joy.

Jim Furyk

Professional golfer Jim Furyk graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1988. Furyk began his professional career in 1992. To date, he has earned 27 professional victories, 17 of which have been on the PGA Tour. In 2010, he was the PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Kristen Wiig

Although Kristen Wiig was born in New York, her family moved to Lancaster when she was 3, where she attended Nitrauer Elementary School in Manheim Township School District. Wiig is an American actor, comedian, writer and producer, famous for her time on “Saturday Night Live” from 2005-12.

Beth Behrs

Beth Behrs is an actor and singer, but you probably know her best for her role as Caroline Channing in the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls.” Behrs was born in Lancaster but grew up in Lynchburg, Virginia, then moved on to San Francisco when she was 15.

Suzanne Westenhoefer

The comedian calls herself “The kid from Amish Country” on her website. Westenhoefer is a Columbia native and known for being being the first openly lesbian comedian to appear on Sally Jessy Raphael’s talk show “Sally,” as well as on “Late Night with David Letterman.”

Westenhoefer had an HBO comedy special and has appeared on Comedy Central. She performed at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center in 2015.

Dan Kreider

Dan Kreider, a Manheim Central grad, played fullback for 10 seasons in the NFL. He was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers team that beat Seattle in Super Bowl XL. Kreider, who mostly made his money blocking, rushed for 144 yards on 32 carries in his career.

Doug Dennison

Doug Dennison played five seasons in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys. The running back rushed for 1,112 yards and 19 touchdowns in his career. He played in two Super Bowls, winning one. Prior to his NFL career, Dennison was a football and track star at McCaskey and what was then Kutztown State Teachers College.

Wally Walker

Wally Walker led the University of Virginia its first ACC basketball championship in 1976. He was named the ACC Tournament MVP after the Cavaliers beat three nationally ranked teams on the way to the title.

The guys from The Districts

Once upon a time, there were a couple of Warwick High School students with poeticism beyond their years and a knack for indie rock. Three of them — Rob Grote, Braden Lawrence and Connor Jacobus — became The Districts, joined by Pat Cassidy of Chester County. When Jacobus left in 2021, drummer Lawrence shifted to bass and piano and touring member Alex Held jumped in on the drums. The band has come a long way since those Lititz days. They relocated to Philadelphia, opened for major acts like the Rolling Stones and played on national television as the musical guest on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” The Districts’ last release, “Great American Painting,” dropped in 2022.

The guys from August Burns Red

August Burns Red, the five-member metalcore band from Manheim, has been together for 13 years and gained international momentum. The band was nominated for Best Metal Performance category for its song “Identity” in 2016. The band, whose first show was held at the Mastersonville Fire Hall, consists of vocalist Jake Luhrs, guitarist JB Brubaker, guitarist Brent Rambler, drummer Matt Greiner and bassist Dustin Davidson. All of the members, except Davidson, call Manheim home. The band’s releases include “Thrill Seeker” (2005), “Messengers” (2007), “Constellations” (2009), “Leveler” (2011), “Rescue & Restore” (2013) “Found In Far Away Places” (2015) and “Phantom Anthem” (2017).

Milton Hershey

The Chocolate King was born in Derry Township in 1857 and grew up in a Mennonite family. At age 14, Milton Hershey apprenticed with a confectioner in Lancaster, Joseph Royer. Hershey opened his first candy factory, Lancaster Caramel Co., in Lancaster in 1883. Hershey sold the company in 1890, using the revenue to start the world-famous Hershey Chocolate Co.